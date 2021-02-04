Belk Launches Year-Round Culture Shop in Support of Commitment to Inclusion

Belk launches Culture Shop, a curated boutique that supports and celebrates underrepresented communities year-round. Tweet this

"It's important now, more than ever, to step up and be intentional about inclusion," said Lisa Harper, Belk CEO. "The Culture Shop is an opportunity to better reflect the unique customers and communities we serve."

The Culture Shop is an initiative created by Belk's Black business resource group, B.R.I.G.H.T. and the collections will rotate to celebrate various cultural observances throughout the year, such as Women's History Month and LGBTQ+ Pride Month, to build upon the diversity of Belk's product offering and vendors.

To shop Belk's Culture Shop, visit www.belk.com/cultureshop.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.

