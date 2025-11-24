Belk Opens Two New Doors in Florida and Texas, Unveiling New Belk Market Concept

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is proud to announce the December grand openings of two new stores in Frisco, TX and Wesley Chapel, FL, debuting a new store concept for the 136-year-old retailer. The Belk Market locations will combine the best of what Belk customers already love with new brands and styles specific to those stores.

Belk Market locations offer customers the chance to shop a carefully curated assortment of top national and private label brands in a smaller footprint. In addition to customer favorites, Belk Market will feature a mix of unique products and frequent deliveries of new brands and styles tailored for each community. Customers can expect new items across men's, women's and kids' apparel, as well as shoes, handbags, accessories, home décor and fine jewelry.

The new Belk Market stores are located at:

The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 5845 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

The Centre at Preston Ridge, 3333 Preston Rd #700, Frisco, TX 75034

"We know our customers come to us for the brands and products they trust, and we're always looking for new ways to match our shoppers' needs," said Don Hendricks, CEO at Belk. "At the Belk Market, customers will enjoy an easy-to-shop layout, fresh new merchandise and the value and quality they've come to expect from us. We're thrilled to introduce this new store format to the Frisco and Wesley Chapel communities just in time for the holidays."

A grand opening celebration will take place at both Belk Market locations on Saturday, December 13. Festivities, including music and complimentary treats, will begin at 10 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a Belk Market canvas shopping tote.

