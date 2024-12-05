Belk Rings in the Giving Season with The Salvation Army and Opportunities for Customers to Help Those in Need

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is proudly supporting those in need this holiday season by once again partnering with The Salvation Army, one of the retailer's national charitable partners. Throughout December, Belk customers can donate to the nonprofit and support its mission of helping families and children in local communities have a magical holiday season. This comes at a time when local communities across the Southeast need support more than ever after multiple hurricanes wreaked havoc across the region just months ago.

To kick off the giving season, The Salvation Army will have its iconic red kettles and bell ringers set up outside all Belk locations throughout December. Customers can also make monetary donations online at Belk Salvation Army Donations or at any Belk or Belk Outlet register until Christmas Eve.

"We're proud to support The Salvation Army, especially this year with so many throughout our footprint impacted by the devastating hurricanes that hit our area this fall," said Don Hendricks, CEO at Belk. "Our customers are always so generous, and we're honored to provide them with a variety of ways to help aid their local communities."

Belk is also encouraging shoppers to give the gift of warmth by purchasing and donating new cold-weather essentials, including hats, gloves, jackets and more for all ages. Donations will be gathered through collection bins at all Belk and Belk Outlet locations through December 21.

Additionally, Belk's beloved teddy bear mascot, Belkie, will also be a part of the giving, as $1 from every 2024 Belkie sold will be donated to The Salvation Army. Belkie is a yearly commemorative teddy bear that the retailer releases for the holidays.

