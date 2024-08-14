Belk Teams Up with Fanatics to Expand Licensed Sports Products Available to Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Belk and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, announced a new partnership to enhance the retailer's inventory and provide shoppers with access to Fanatics' industry-leading assortment of licensed sports merchandise.

Under the new partnership, the customer online shopping experience will be powered by Belk via its website and app, while orders will be fulfilled and shipped by Fanatics.

"Our customers love showing off their team pride, whether that's for college or professional teams," said Belk President and Chief Merchandising Officer MaryAnne Morin. "This partnership with Fanatics is a win-win for our customers because it allows us to further expand upon the licensed sports fan gear we already offer, providing even more product categories."

Customers can now browse a significant selection of Fanatics' catalog of licensed sports merchandise, featuring teams and players from preeminent leagues and sports properties, directly on Belk.com. Shoppers can expect a broad offering of apparel, jerseys, headwear, hard goods and more across a wide-ranging portfolio of premier brands, such as Fanatics, Nike, adidas, Mitchell & Ness and New Era. The initial assortment on Belk.com will primarily feature NCAA fan gear, with other leagues to be added as their seasons approach.

"Fanatics is thrilled to partner with Belk and curate a product assortment of licensed sports merchandise for its sports-passionate customer base," said Brian Swallow, Fanatics SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development. "This elevated shopping experience will vastly expand the fan gear options available featuring a wide range of quality products, designs and brands, while maintaining an online interface consistent with what Belk's shoppers are already utilizing."

To shop your favorite teams, please visit www.belk.com/fan-gear

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk and Belk Outlet locations across 16 Southeastern states and digitally through belk.com and the Belk mobile app. For over 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

About Fanatics Commerce

Fanatics Commerce is a leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods. It operates a vertically-integrated platform of digital and physical capabilities for leading sports leagues, teams, colleges, and associations globally – as well as its flagship site www.fanatics.com.

Fanatics Commerce has a broad range of online, sports venue, and vertical apparel partnerships worldwide, including comprehensive partnerships with leading leagues, teams, colleges, and sports organizations across the world—including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, Formula 1, and Australian Football League (AFL); the Dallas Cowboys, Golden State Warriors, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and Tokyo Giants; the University of Notre Dame, University of Alabama, and University of Texas; the International Olympic Committee (IOC), England Rugby, and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

SOURCE Belk, Inc.