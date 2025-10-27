Belk Unveils Exclusive Holiday Collection with Sewing Down South Creator Craig Conover

New collaboration combines Southern elegance with festive charm for the holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk's premier private label brand, Crown & Ivy, and Sewing Down South, a lifestyle brand co-founded by unscripted TV personality, author, and entrepreneur Craig Conover, are once again partnering for an exclusive collection. Following the brands' summer collaboration, this new holiday line brings a modern twist to traditional Southern style – just in time for the holiday season.

Crown & Ivy x Sewing Down South

The limited-edition holiday collection will feature 100+ styles across women's and men's apparel, home goods and accessories. Now available in-store and online at belk.com, the collection includes everything from stylish holiday party outfits and playful ornaments to cozy home décor.

"Our continued partnership with Sewing Down South embodies the spirit of Southern style and hospitality," said MaryAnne Morin, President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Belk. "The new holiday line builds off the success of our summer collection and captures the essence of the season with its bold designs and whimsical styles, offering our customers a variety of festive options at accessible prices."

Inspired by the Southern charm of Charleston, the collection features vibrant seasonal touches and timeless patterns that bring cheer to every piece. Rich, festive colors such as deep reds, greens and golds are prominent, capturing the warmth and joy of the holiday season. Each design effortlessly combines classic charm with a fresh, modern twist – perfect for cozy nights in, festive soirées, and every joyful moment in between.

"Collaborating with Belk to curate this collection has been an incredibly exciting journey," said Craig Conover, co-founder of Sewing Down South. "We've created a line that beautifully blends Southern charm and warmth with the joy and festivity of the holiday season, and we're thrilled to share it with everyone."

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk and Belk Outlet locations across 16 Southeastern states and digitally through belk.com and the Belk mobile app. For over 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information, visit newsroom.belk.com.

About Sewing Down South / Craig Conover

Sewing Down South™ was founded in 2018 by Craig Conover, unscripted TV personality, author, and entrepreneur; along with his business partners Amanda Latifi and Jerry Casselano.

Sewing and craft has remained a point of inspiration, as well as a way for Craig to stay true to himself. He carefully hand-picks the patterns and designs, taking inspiration from Charleston, the coastal city in which the brand was founded.

The SDS Flagship location opened in May 2021 and is nestled in the middle of one of the most historic shopping destinations in the Southeast. Located on King Street, the Sewing Down South Store offers a curated experience of patterns and colors pulled from the inspiration of living in Charleston. After the success of the original location, a second store was opened at 2306 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN. The Nashville store offers brand favorite prints and patterns, as well as exclusive Nashville merchandise. The store has nods to Conover's flagship store located in Charleston while bringing in special design touches to celebrate Music City.

In addition to Belk, Sewing Down South has partnered with leading retailers like: Thomasville Furniture, HSN and E. & J. Gallo; and continues to develop collections and brands with: FabFitFun, Kroger Brands, HomeGoods and Missouri Star.

