Belkin Laser Announces Corporate Name Change to Belkin Vision

BELKIN Vision's proprietary laser technology can treat glaucoma, a disease that affects 100 million people worldwide, in just seconds.

YAVNE, Israel, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BELKIN Laser , the Israel-based medical device company committed to bringing a fast and accessible glaucoma laser treatment to market announced today that it will begin operating under the new name of BELKIN Vision.

BELKIN Vision's Eagle - Accessible glaucoma care in seconds. (CNW Group/BELKIN Vision)

The name change is a strategic decision which will better reflect the company's capability to solve future ophthalmic challenges. The company's proprietary laser technology can treat glaucoma, a disease that affects 100 million people worldwide, in just seconds. The technology provides a revolutionary solution in terms of both access and speed compared to current alternatives.

Today, glaucoma is treated primarily with the daily application of eye drops, however this method suffers from poor patient adherence. Other available first-line laser treatment is more invasive, time-intensive and specialist dependent. BELKIN Vision's solution treats glaucoma in seconds and allows non-specialized doctors to easily treat their patients, expanding accessible and effective disease management to millions of patients worldwide.

CEO, Daria Lemann Blumenthal said, "When we started the company in 2013, we always imagined that it would transport us to the stage we're at today. Now, on the cusp of commercialization, we anticipate a multitude of exciting future applications and wanted to ensure that our company name aligned with that vision. We're confident that BELKIN Vision perfectly reflects our future plans and will capture the hearts and minds of our future customers."

About BELKIN Vision:

BELKIN Vision is an Israeli medical device company, established in 2013 and is developing an intuitive, automated, fast glaucoma laser treatment, aimed at promoting accessibility to first-line drop-less glaucoma care by allowing any ophthalmologist and other eye care providers to treat many more patients in any location. Visit the BELKIN Vision website to learn more.

