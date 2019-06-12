Belkin Returns To InfoComm 2019 With New Multimedia Solutions And Enhanced Wireless Charging Products

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity, today presents its connectivity and power solutions designed to simplify multimedia connection and optimize workspace functionality. Belkin will be exhibiting its USB-C™ Multimedia Hub, Thunderbolt™ 3 Cable, and Thunderbolt 3™ Dock Mini, along with a live demonstration of its collaboration with Chargifi to integrate smart technology into wireless charging products at its InfoComm Booth 5181.

PRODUCTS

USB-C™ Multimedia Hub

Multiple ports – USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card – for safe and seamless connectivity to USB-C devices

Pass-through power up to 60W provides power and port expansion

Compact size ensures portability

Reliable data transfer with up to 5 Gbps transfer speeds delivers flawless data delivery between connected devices

MSRP: $99.99

USB-C hub available now at Belkin.com

Thunderbolt™ 3 Cable (USB-C™ to USB-C)

Data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps and backwards compatibility ensures fast and reliable support between devices

Supplies up to 100W of Power Delivery for Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C devices without the need for additional power supply

1.6ft ( 0.5m ) and 2.6ft ( 0.8m ) length options provide convenient fit into any desk environment

) and 2.6ft ( ) length options provide convenient fit into any desk environment MSRP: $29.99 and $39.99

and Thunderbolt cable available now at Belkin.com

Thunderbolt 3™ Dock Mini

Multiple ports – HDMI 4K , USB-A 3.0, USB-A 2.0, and Gigabit Ethernet – for all-in-one connectivity to Thunderbolt 3 device

, USB-A 3.0, USB-A 2.0, and Gigabit Ethernet – for all-in-one connectivity to Thunderbolt 3 device Compact size allows connection to multiple peripherals for maximum productivity anywhere

Compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems

Supports dual UHD 4K displays at 60Hz

displays at 60Hz MSRP: $199.99

Available July at Belkin.com

BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Spot made smart by Chargifi

Continually scans the real-time status of your charging network and enables remote management

Runs diagnostics and fixes issues over the air when required

Gives peace of mind and reduced maintenance costs

Provides actionable insights on customer behavior data

Triggers smart experiences as part of an IoT infrastructure

Available upon request. For more information, contact InsideSales-Commercial@belkin.com

Product images and assets available here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dwkjkp6mcyv4hyf/AACXW3QbvoDZHlkXdZzku8oca?dl=0

WORKSHOP

What: "Optimizing AV Management in Workplaces & How Device Charging is Changing Customer Experience

Where: Orange County Convention Center W303A

When: Thursday, June 13, 3:00-4:30 pm.

Who: Jon Roepke, director of product management, Belkin International and Dan Bladen, CEO, Chargifi

Attendees will learn about the changing landscape of device charging in various sectors including workplaces, hospitality, food and beverage and how these businesses can address the growing demand for convenient charging that benefit both the consumer and business itself. Attendees will also learn how the Belkin and Chargifi solutions have reduced IT time spent on AV management in offices, classrooms and auditoriums.

Register for the workshop here: https://www.compusystems.com/jsp/AttendeeReg/INFOC19_SELL/SessionMarketingDetails.jsp?SessionUpsell=MT74

About Belkin International

In 2018, FIT merged with Belkin International (Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, Phyn) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

© 2019 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Belkin

Related Links

http://www.belkin.com

