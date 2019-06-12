Belkin Returns To InfoComm 2019 With New Multimedia Solutions And Enhanced Wireless Charging Products
USB-C™ Multimedia Hub, Thunderbolt™ 3 Cable, Thunderbolt 3™ Dock Mini and Wireless Charging Made Smart by Chargifi Displayed at Booth 5181
Optimizing AV Management in Workplaces & How Device Charging is Changing Customer Experience Workshop Taking Place W303A Thursday, June 13, 3:00-4:30PM
Jun 12, 2019, 09:00 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within newly merged Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity, today presents its connectivity and power solutions designed to simplify multimedia connection and optimize workspace functionality. Belkin will be exhibiting its USB-C™ Multimedia Hub, Thunderbolt™ 3 Cable, and Thunderbolt 3™ Dock Mini, along with a live demonstration of its collaboration with Chargifi to integrate smart technology into wireless charging products at its InfoComm Booth 5181.
PRODUCTS
USB-C™ Multimedia Hub
- Multiple ports – USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card – for safe and seamless connectivity to USB-C devices
- Pass-through power up to 60W provides power and port expansion
- Compact size ensures portability
- Reliable data transfer with up to 5 Gbps transfer speeds delivers flawless data delivery between connected devices
- MSRP: $99.99
- USB-C hub available now at Belkin.com
Thunderbolt™ 3 Cable (USB-C™ to USB-C)
- Data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps and backwards compatibility ensures fast and reliable support between devices
- Supplies up to 100W of Power Delivery for Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C devices without the need for additional power supply
- 1.6ft (0.5m) and 2.6ft (0.8m) length options provide convenient fit into any desk environment
- MSRP: $29.99 and $39.99
- Thunderbolt cable available now at Belkin.com
Thunderbolt 3™ Dock Mini
- Multiple ports – HDMI 4K, USB-A 3.0, USB-A 2.0, and Gigabit Ethernet – for all-in-one connectivity to Thunderbolt 3 device
- Compact size allows connection to multiple peripherals for maximum productivity anywhere
- Compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems
- Supports dual UHD 4K displays at 60Hz
- MSRP: $199.99
- Available July at Belkin.com
BOOST↑UP™ Wireless Charging Spot made smart by Chargifi
- Continually scans the real-time status of your charging network and enables remote management
- Runs diagnostics and fixes issues over the air when required
- Gives peace of mind and reduced maintenance costs
- Provides actionable insights on customer behavior data
- Triggers smart experiences as part of an IoT infrastructure
- Available upon request. For more information, contact InsideSales-Commercial@belkin.com
Product images and assets available here:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dwkjkp6mcyv4hyf/AACXW3QbvoDZHlkXdZzku8oca?dl=0
WORKSHOP
What: "Optimizing AV Management in Workplaces & How Device Charging is Changing Customer Experience
Where: Orange County Convention Center W303A
When: Thursday, June 13, 3:00-4:30 pm.
Who: Jon Roepke, director of product management, Belkin International and Dan Bladen, CEO, Chargifi
Attendees will learn about the changing landscape of device charging in various sectors including workplaces, hospitality, food and beverage and how these businesses can address the growing demand for convenient charging that benefit both the consumer and business itself. Attendees will also learn how the Belkin and Chargifi solutions have reduced IT time spent on AV management in offices, classrooms and auditoriums.
Register for the workshop here: https://www.compusystems.com/jsp/AttendeeReg/INFOC19_SELL/SessionMarketingDetails.jsp?SessionUpsell=MT74
About Belkin International
In 2018, FIT merged with Belkin International (Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, Phyn) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.
