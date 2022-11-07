Belk's In-Store SantaFest Celebrates the Start of the Merriest Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your "presents" is requested as Belk once again invites customers to SantaFest at all locations on Saturday, November 12 from 12-3 p.m. This yearly event is Belk's jolly way of kicking off the holiday season with fun activities for the young and young at heart.

Kids will enjoy holiday-themed crafts, yummy treats, and festive music while hanging out with Santa's elves. Meanwhile, customers will also have a chance to win a $500 Belk gift card to use online or in store. All they need to do is create a special Belk-branded holiday wish list and post the completed list on their social media pages using #BelkWishList2022. Talk about a fun way to enjoy the magic of the season!

Don't forget, Belk can help with all gifting needs with a fantastic selection of toys, gifts for him and her, as well as every part of the home including ornaments, home décor, bedding, dinnerware and bakeware.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/ , visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.