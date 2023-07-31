Belk's KidFest Celebrates Heading Back to School in Style with a Fun-Filled Afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids are gearing up for a new school year, and Belk wants to help everyone look their best so they can ace their first days back in the classroom! Belk is once again hosting the retailer's largest event focused on kids, KidFest, which will take place on Saturday, August 5 from 12-3 p.m. at all Belk stores (Belk Outlets are excluded). KidFest is a fun afternoon for the whole family and will include back-to-school shopping, treats, crafts, music and more!

KidFest activities will vary by location and each store has been working with local kid-focused community groups who are invited to add even more excitement to the afternoon's event.

Boys & Girls Club is one of Belk's national charitable partners, and August 5 will also mark the final day of a point-of-sale campaign benefitting the organization. Customers have had the opportunity to make donations to the nonprofit organization since July 2, and the campaign will culminate with Belk matching all donations, both in-store and online, on the Saturday of KidFest. Not only can customers knock out shopping for those first-day-of-school outfits, but all shoppers can support a charity that helps local children get the futures they deserve.

From jeans, sneakers, leggings, tees, or school uniforms, Belk's kids' apparel has all the styles students are looking for this upcoming school year.

Every child should look and feel their best as they return to the classroom, and KidFest invites families to have fun while checking off back-to-school shopping off their lists. Let's give a big cheer for the new school year!

About Belk
Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.

