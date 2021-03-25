Bell Media And High Level Marketing Announce Merger To Form National Website And Digital Marketing Agency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Media, an Alabama based website and digital marketing agency, and High Level Marketing, a Michigan based website and digital marketing agency, today announced a merger. With this merger, the combined company will widen its geographical reach and further cement itself as a market leader in the website and digital marketing industry.

"This expansion presents a momentous opportunity to invest further in proprietary technology, offer a wider array of services to our clients and escalate growth potential nationally for our organization and the businesses we serve," said Scott Bell, founder and CEO of Bell Media. "I'm thrilled for our team, our customers and for the future of this organization. By bringing together Bell Media and High Level Marketing, we'll be positioned to make significant strides as we pursue our purpose to inspire our customers and help them achieve their goals."

Wes Mathews, Co-Founder of High Level Marketing stated, "I am immeasurably proud of all that our team at HLM has done over the past 12 years and even more excited to continue the growth trajectory of our company. Our combined team of nearly 100 professionals is committed to maintaining our reputation of integrity and commitment to service while reaching a much larger geographic area and helping our clients reach the next level."

With the merger, Mathews and fellow High Level Marketing co-founder, John Bowerman, will serve as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively. Scott Bell will remain CEO, presiding over the now Alabama and Detroit based company. Nathan Yates of Bell Media will also continue his role as Chief Operating Officer of the expanded agency.

"Considering their diverse web and digital marketing agency background, market expertise and passion for technology solutions, Bowerman and Mathews are great assets to the new company," said Yates. "We are thrilled to have them join the team as partners and are excited to blend two highly-experienced digital marketing teams with this collaboration."

The new combined company will emerge under the collective name High Level Marketing with a brand re-launch scheduled for Spring 2021.

About Bell Media:

Bell Media is a leading digital marketing agency that is focused on delivering desired business outcomes for clients. The company is a Google Premier Partner, and a 6X Inc 5000 Company, with offices in Montgomery, Birmingham, Nashville and Houston. Bell Media consults with businesses to determine where they want to go with their businesses, and then recommend the best product mix to help them achieve their goals. Visit www.gobellmedia.com for more information.

About High Level Marketing:

High Level Marketing (HLM) is a Michigan based full-service digital marketing agency that serves small and mid-sized businesses who have a desire to grow. HLM provides exceptional services that are supported by its proprietary Footprint® and MYCE® technology. The combination of highly experienced professionals and technology enable HLM to deliver amazing customer results. Visit www.highlevelmarketing.com for more information.

