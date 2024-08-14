Bell Techlogix Announces New Office at Prestige Sky Tech in Hyderabad, India

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, a leading global IT services company, today inaugurated its new state-of-the-art office at Prestige Sky Tech, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The grand opening marks a significant milestone in the company's rapid expansion and its commitment to the Indian market.

"This will not only accommodate our growing workforce, but foster innovation and collaboration to drive client success." Post this Bell Techlogix staff during the ribbon cutting of new India office space at Prestige Sky Tech in Gachibowli, Hyderabad

In a span of just one year, Bell Techlogix's India entity has witnessed unprecedented growth, expanding its operations, client base, and employee strength at a phenomenal pace. With the opening of this new office, Bell Techlogix is poised to strengthen its position as a leading player in the IT services industry.

Ron Frankenfield, CEO of Bell Techlogix, commented: "In our pursuit of delivering exceptional value to our clients, we are thrilled to unveil this major expansion that will enhance our global capabilities. India has been a global IT powerhouse for decades, and we're strategically investing to solidify our position at the forefront of this dynamic landscape. Our expanded footprint is a testament to our unwavering confidence in India's growth trajectory and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. This new facility will serve as a catalyst for innovation, job creation, and unparalleled value for our clients."

The new office, a sprawling facility equipped with cutting-edge technology, boasts best-in-class amenities, including modern workspaces, collaborative zones, and advanced technology infrastructure, designed to foster innovation, creativity, and employee well-being.

Jayakrishnan Sureshbabu, Managing Director of Bell Techlogix India, adds: "Our new office is a strategic move to enhance our ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences. This new office will not only accommodate our growing workforce but also foster innovation and collaboration to drive client success. It is a reflection of our growth and our aspiration to become a preferred employer and technology partner."

About Bell Techlogix

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience.

