Bell Techlogix Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

INDIANAPOLIS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services and solutions company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Bell Techlogix on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list.

This yearly compilation showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada, that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

This is Bell Techlogix's eighth year recognized on this distinguished list – and fifth consecutive year. Post this 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 graphic with Bell Techlogix logo

To help customers navigate today's IT complexities and harness the advantages of state-of-the-art solutions, solution providers—ranging from strategic service providers and systems integrators to managed service providers and value-added resellers—strive to uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs.

Recognition on this distinguished list for the eighth year – and fifth consecutive year – underscores Bell Techlogix's commitment to excellence and dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovation. By achieving the highest levels of technical certification, Bell Techlogix has proven its ability to provide customers with cutting-edge solutions tailored to their desired outcomes.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by CRN as part of the Tech Elite 250," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team, who continuously strive to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers. We remain committed to maintaining our technical proficiency and providing unparalleled service to help our customers achieve their goals."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Bell Techlogix

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business. For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Bell Techlogix