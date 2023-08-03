"Bella" Is America's Most Popular Dog Name, and Pitbulls Are Most Common Dog Breed According to Analysis of Pet Questions on Expert Platform JustAnswer

In honor of National Dog Month, JustAnswer reviewed nearly 200K pet owner-vet conversations to spotlight popular pooch names, breeds and most common questions  

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitbulls are the most popular dog breed in the US, and "Bella" claims the #1 spot for the nation's most popular dog name. These are two of the top findings from an analysis of more than 200,000 online vet and pet expert conversations with US dog owners in the past year on popular expert site JustAnswer.com

With August now officially deemed National Dog Month, JustAnswer dug into some of its doggy data to learn more about the pet owners who keep our vets and dog trainers busy with more than 500 questions a day. Some of the findings:

  • After Pitbulls, the next most popular dog breed in the US, are Chihuahuas and Labrador Retrievers.
    • Yorkies, Shepherds, Poodles, Golden Retrievers, Dachshunds and Shih Tzu round out the top 10 breeds list nationally
    • When broken out by state:
      • Chihuahuas are #1 in: Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Oregon and Nevada
      • Labs are #1 in: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maryland and Massachusetts
      • Pitbulls are #1 in: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Mexico, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Alaska, Oregon, Utah, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana
      • Arizona and California Are the only two states where Shepherds cracked the top three most popular breeds list.
  • After "Bella," the next two most popular dog names are "Luna" and "Max"
    • Other names rounding out the top 10 dog names are: Daisy, Charlie, Coco, Buddy, Milo, Lucy and Bailey
  • Chocolate is the most common item dogs ingest that warrant a JustAnswer vet consultation - but next on the list of "My dog at __" questions are: poison, medication, grapes, raisins, bottles, chicken, cups, cookies and gum.
  • Texas is the #1 state for questions about dogs accidentally eating THC edibles - followed by California, New York, Florida and Michigan in the top 5.

"It's no secret people are crazy for their pets, and dog owners even more so, at least according to our data," said JustAnswer CEO Andy Kurtzig. "JustAnswer vets and pet training experts answer over 500 questions/day about dog health or behavior concerns. That's about 190,000 dog vet consultations last year alone – more than double the number of cat vet 'chats' on the platform." 

