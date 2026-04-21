BELLA+CANVAS Brings Coachella 2026 Merchandise to Life with Immersive "Museum of Merchandise" Experience

Premium apparel leader transforms festival merch into a living archive of culture, creativity, and self-expression

INDIO, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BELLA+CANVAS, the industry leader in premium blank apparel, successfully concluded its role as the official blank apparel provider for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 merchandise program, delivering both product and a standout on-site activation across two record-setting festival weekends.

At the heart of Coachella's merchandise ecosystem, BELLA+CANVAS powered official festival products featuring a custom "printed on BELLA+CANVAS" neck label, giving fans a deeper connection to the garments they take home as wearable memories.

“Coachella Merchandise: Then and Now — A Retrospective of Coachella Over the Years”. BELLA+CANVAS x Coachella festival merchandise.

Extending beyond product, the brand introduced a first-of-its-kind immersive installation, "Coachella Merchandise: Then and Now — A Retrospective of Coachella Over the Years". The design-forward, walk-through experience hosted by BELLA+CANVAS reimagined festival merchandise as both cultural archive and creative canvas. Hundreds of festivalgoers explored "Coachella: Then & Now", revisiting standout pieces from past years while engaging in live, on-site customization.

At the "Museum of Merchandise" experience, guests were invited to print the vintage Coachella designs onto new BELLA+CANVAS t-shirts and sweatshirts of their choosing, blending past and present through personal style. With eight archival designs and eight premium garment options, attendees created unique combinations that reflected their individuality. Through live customization and past inspiration, the experience transformed nostalgia into one-of-a-kind, wearable pieces tied to each guest's festival journey.

Across both weekends (April 10–12 and April 17–19), the "Museum of Merchandise" drew strong engagement. From festivalgoers, creators, and a curated network of industry influencers, including screen printers, merch designers, and apparel decorators, the experience was amplified in real time across digital platforms.

"Festival merchandise today is more than something you buy. It's something you become part of," said Megan Spire, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, BELLA+CANVAS. "At Coachella, BELLA+CANVAS set out to elevate the role of the blank and show how it serves as the foundation for cultural storytelling, creativity, and identity."

In addition to festivalgoers, media and partners were also offered exclusive access to guided walkthroughs, behind-the-scenes insights into the evolution of festival merchandise, and conversations at the intersection of fashion, music, and experiential storytelling.

As festival merchandise continues to evolve into a form of cultural currency, BELLA+CANVAS' presence at Coachella 2026 reinforced its position not only as a supplier but as a defining force behind how those stories are created and worn.

About BELLA+CANVAS

BELLA+CANVAS is a premium apparel company redefining the role of the "blank" clothing product in modern fashion, retail, and brand storytelling. Known for its elevated quality, on-trend fits, and commitment to innovation, the company partners with leading brands, creators, and cultural institutions to power high-impact merchandise and experiential moments. By combining fashion-forward design with scalable production capabilities, BELLA+CANVAS sits at the intersection of apparel, creativity, and culture while serving as the foundation behind some of today's most influential branded experiences.

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SOURCE BELLA+CANVAS