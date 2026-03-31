BELLA+CANVAS Named Official Blank Apparel Provider for Coachella Merchandise 2026

Inside the immersive experience transforming festival merchandise into cultural expression

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BELLA+CANVAS, the industry leader in premium blank apparel, will serve as the official blanks provider for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 merchandise program.

"As the official blanks provider for Coachella, we're proud to be the foundation behind the merchandise tied to such an iconic cultural moment," said Megan Spire, VP Marketing and Sales, BELLA+CANVAS. "This partnership goes beyond product; it's about shaping the pieces people connect with, keep, and carry forward as part of their experience."

BELLA+CANVAS will be embedded into Coachella's merchandise ecosystem with a custom "printed on BELLA+CANVAS" neck label Post this

As part of the partnership, BELLA+CANVAS will be embedded directly into the Coachella merchandise ecosystem, with official products featuring a custom "printed on BELLA+CANVAS" neck label, an intentional marker of the brand behind the merchandise fans keep as a wearable memory.

Extending beyond the product itself, BELLA+CANVAS will debut a first-of-its-kind immersive brand experience on-site across both festival weekends, bringing to life the evolution of Coachella merchandise through a design-forward, walk-through environment inspired by a "Museum of Merchandise".

Titled: Coachella Merchandise: Then and Now. A retrospective of Coachella over the years, the activation reimagines nostalgia as a catalyst for new expression, inviting attendees to explore iconic merchandise from past festivals while creating something entirely their own. Through interactive storytelling, archival inspiration, and live customization with Coachella designs on BELLA+CANVAS blanks, guests will leave with a personalized piece of festival history.

Designed to celebrate self-expression, this experience at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival grounds brings together creativity, culture, and fashion, transforming moments into pieces made to remember and wear for years to come.

WHO:

BELLA+CANVAS leadership and team

Coachella festival attendees and creators

A curated group of in-industry influencers, including screen printers, merch creators, and apparel decorators, amplifying the experience in real time

WHEN:

Weekend 1: April 10–12, 2026

Weekend 2: April 17–19, 2026

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Guided walkthroughs of the BELLA+CANVAS immersive experience

Interviews with BELLA+CANVAS executives

Insight into creative evolution of festival merchandise

Coverage at the intersection of fashion, music, and experiential storytelling

Festival merchandise has evolved beyond apparel into memory, identity, and cultural currency. Through this partnership, BELLA+CANVAS reframes the role of the "blank", not as a starting point, but as the canvas behind the shared moments that define festival culture.

By anchoring itself at the center of one of the world's most influential and recognizable stages, BELLA+CANVAS emerges not just as supplier but a defining force in festival style, powering stories people wear long after the music ends.

About BELLA+CANVAS

BELLA+CANVAS is a premium apparel company redefining roles of "blank" clothing products in modern fashion, retail, and brand storytelling. Known for elevated quality, on-trend fits, and commitment to innovation, the company partners with leading brands, creators, and cultural institutions to power high-impact merchandise and experiential moments. By combining fashion-forward design with scalable production capabilities, BELLA+CANVAS serves as the foundation behind some of today's most influential branded experiences.

Socials:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bellacanvas/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bellacanvas

SOURCE BELLA+CANVAS