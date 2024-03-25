BELLAGIO FOUNTAIN CLUB RETURNS FOR FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 NOVEMBER 21-23

Tickets for the premier race weekend destination are now on sale, inviting attendees to enjoy an extraordinary VIP experience only available at Bellagio Fountain Club. Centrally located on the Las Vegas Strip, Bellagio Fountain Club will deliver unparalleled track and Fountain views; front row seats of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Winner's Stage; private indoor and rooftop hospitality decks; and unlimited food & beverage throughout the weekend, prepared by an extraordinary collection of the world's most acclaimed chefs.

Offering unrivaled proximity to both the circuit and MGM Resorts' portfolio of luxury properties, Bellagio Fountain Club encapsulates a best-of Las Vegas dining, nightlife, entertainment, attractions and luxurious hospitality in one unforgettable venue. Mario Carbone, David Chang, Alain Ducasse, Masaharu Morimoto and Jean-Georges Vongerichten are the first set of chefs confirmed for the culinary program, offering eventgoers new and limitless selections of fine-dining delights nightly. Throughout the weekend, Bellagio Fountain Club guests will be treated to exclusive pop-up performances from Las Vegas' signature entertainers, buzzing nightlife experiences, and an open bar crafted by master sommeliers and award-winning mixologists.

"Bellagio Fountain Club's debut at last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix event surpassed all expectations," said Andrew Lanzino, MGM Resorts International's Vice President of Citywide Events Strategy. "Following the incredible reception from our guests last year, the team is hard at work crafting plans for an even more exceptional experience when racing's most exciting event returns to Las Vegas."

Bellagio Fountain Club packages include three-day event tickets and accommodations within MGM Resorts' premier portfolio of rooms and suites, all walking distance from the circuit. Guests can book their experience via Bellagio Fountain Club Packages .

Additional details on MGM Resorts' events and activations surrounding the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 will be announced over the coming months. Follow @MGMResortsIntl for updates throughout the year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LeoVegas AB, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Established in 2023, the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is co-promoted by Formula 1® and Liberty Media Corporation, in collaboration with Clark County. The 50-lap race takes place on a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and sees drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 215 mph (346 kph) as they drive around some of the world's most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos. Through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. has donated nearly $1 million to local organizations and programs across the state and is committed to providing resources that directly address some of the most pressing challenges facing local families and communities. The 2024 race will take place on November 21-23, 2024. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding providing specific customer packages, VIP experiences and/or viewing opportunities in connection with the 2024 FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks that the 2024 FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX does not occur or does not occur in the manner described herein; any other event or factor which may prevent or inhibit MGM Resorts' ability to provide the customer packages, fan experiences, and/or viewing opportunities described herein including, but not limited to, the availability of the chefs, mixologists and sommeliers referenced herein; the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world; and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts :

Natalie Mounier/Robert Flicker

Kirvin Doak Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International