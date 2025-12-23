MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW LONG TERM BRANDING AGREEMENT WITH MGM CHINA

MGM China extends the right to use "MGM" name through the 2032 Concession term with an automatic extension if a further Concession is granted or awarded

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has entered into a new Long Term Branding Agreement with MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China"), effective January 1, 2026 ("Branding Agreement").

The Branding Agreement provides for a term through the end of the current concession in 2032. If a further concession is granted or awarded, the term shall be automatically extended until the earlier of the expiration of a new concession or December 31, 2045. This secures an important right for MGM China as the MGM brand has served it well, which is reflected in the significant gains in market share and increased profitability since the end of the pandemic. Market share has nearly doubled from a pre-pandemic level of approximately 9% to a year-to-date September 30, 2025 share of approximately 16%. Further, the new agreement eliminates the need for the parties to negotiate a new agreement every three years, which protects MGM China's shareholders by securing its most important intangible asset after the concession itself and provides MGM Resorts with fair compensation for the use of its industry leading brand.

The new monthly license fee has increased from 1.75% to 3.5% of MGM China's adjusted consolidated net monthly revenues (determined in accordance with IFRS). The fees will be subject to an annual cap determined by certain variables, as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the most significant being business volumes of MGM China. As part of this agreement, MGM Resorts will receive approximately 66.6% of the license fee.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe and Brazil.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties including risks related to the Company's ability to complete the transaction on the terms described herein, the satisfaction of closing conditions including receipt of regulatory approvals, effects of economic and market conditions, competition with other destination travel locations, risks relating to international operations, and additional risks described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports.

