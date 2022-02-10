Belle Haven Investments CIO Invests in Sub-Advised Transamerica High Yield Muni Fund

The Fund invests in the high yield municipal bond space where the Firm is seeing a tremendous opportunity recently. Tweet this

The Transamerica High Yield Muni Fund is sub-advised by Belle Haven Investments and has over $200 million in AUM as of 12/31/2021. Matt Dalton and Max Christiana are the Portfolio Managers. The Fund is actively managed and looks to identify inefficiencies in the municipal bond market with the goal of maximizing total return by investing primarily in medium-to-lower grade fixed income securities.

Belle Haven Investments is an independent, employee-owned money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios. The firm also serves as a sub-adviser on the Transamerica Intermediate Muni Fund and the Transamerica High Yield Muni Fund. Belle Haven has been managing portfolios since 2002. The firm is uniquely committed to serving Consultants and Advisors along with the Institutions, Foundations, Family Offices and High Net Worth individuals whom they represent. The team's expertise and focus in one asset class has resulted in award-winning strategies. Belle Haven is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

For more information, please visit www.bellehaven.com.

Disclaimer:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Municipal bond prices can rise or fall depending on interest rates. Interest rate changes generally have a greater effect on long-term bond prices. All municipal bonds carry credit risk that the issuer will default or be unable to make timely payments of interest and principal. Generally, lower rated bonds carry more credit risk. Awards and recognition referenced on this page are produced by firms other than Belle Haven. Criteria used to determine these awards may vary depending on the organization presenting the award. For any questions or to receive a GIPS compliant presentation, please contact [email protected].

Citywire categories are Lipper categories and the underlying performance data is taken from Lipper. For more information on Citywire data and rankings, please use the below references:

https://citywireusa.com/registered-investment-advisor/news/citywire-data-what-is-it-and-whyshould-you-care/a1112035

https://citywire.co.uk/Publications/WEB_Resources/AKG_Citywire_Global_Ratings_Report_September_2015.pdf

