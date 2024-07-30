Belle Isle Aquarium to expand hours of operation for the month of August thanks to Comerica Bank

Assistance from Comerica will help provide free access to the aquarium every Thursday in August, and help support preservation and restoration of the park

DETROIT, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belle Isle Conservancy is extending the aquarium's hours of operation to provide community members free access every Thursday in August with support from Comerica Bank. The bank's assistance, which includes a $10,000 contribution, will not only enable the aquarium to be open an extra day every week in August but will also aid in the ongoing restoration of the building.

Additionally, Comerica is hosting a park cleanup for its Comerica Cares team of volunteers on Saturday, Aug. 10 to give back to the city and continue helping make Belle Isle the "Jewel of Detroit."

"We're grateful for this support from Comerica Bank and excited to provide families an extra day of enjoyment and learning before the summer is over," said Meagan Elliott, Belle Isle Conservancy Chief Executive Officer. "And for those who have never been to the Belle Isle Aquarium, now is your chance to come see why it was recently ranked the most beautiful aquarium in America!"

Comerica's assistance includes support of Belle Isle Conservancy's birthday event on Sunday, Aug. 18 commemorating 120 years of environmental preservation. The celebration will include family-friendly activities featuring bounce houses, crafts and story time, as well as a hands-on dockside science activity to educate visitors about the freshwater ecosystem within Belle Isle's canals.

"Comerica and the Belle Isle Aquarium have long served Detroit, and as we approach our own historic 175th anniversary we felt it fitting to support another notable institution that has given back so much to the city," explained Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan market President. "It's crucial we uphold and preserve our natural surroundings and historical landmarks, ensuring our city thrives and that future generations can enjoy the park's distinctive environment."

The Belle Isle Aquarium is located at 3 Inselruhe Ave. in Detroit and open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until Aug. 29. No tickets are required but a $5 donation is encouraged.

Comerica's commitment to the community is bolstered through direct support to transformative nonprofit organizations and by Comerica colleagues volunteering thousands of hours improving the communities where they both live and work. Since January 2019, Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation have contributed more than $49 million to philanthropic organizations in its markets, and Comerica colleagues have volunteered over 320,000 hours, which translates to more than $10.2 million worth of donated time.

175 Years of Raising Expectations

This year, Comerica Bank is celebrating 175 years of serving its communities, making it Michigan's longest-serving bank. Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit during a time when all banks in the city were exclusive to the business community. This was the motivation behind Comerica's decision to gear its banking for the people and for those who wanted to secure their personal and financial future. Since its inception, Comerica has grown in Michigan and throughout the country by focusing on the customer first and offering personal, small business and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services.

About Belle Isle Conservancy

The mission of Belle Isle Conservancy is to protect, preserve, restore and enhance the natural environment, historic structures, and unique character of Belle Isle as a public park for the enjoyment of all – now and forever. Belle Isle Conservancy works in close partnership with the State of Michigan's Department of Natural Resources, the City of Detroit, and island partners to broker greater investment in the island's capital and programmatic needs. The BIC also operates the Belle Isle Aquarium, leads island-wide volunteer stewardship, offers free educational programming, and serves as a voice of advocacy on behalf of all park users. Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BelleIsleConservancy/ and Instagram: @belleisleconservancy

About Comerica

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back nearly years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

