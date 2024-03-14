BellSoft releases Alpaquita Containers with Coordinated Restore at Checkpoint support

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BellSoft , the OpenJDK vendor that delivers the most complete Java experience, is excited to announce the release of Alpaquita containers with Coordinated Restore at Checkpoint (CRaC) support, rounding up your Java journey with an end-to-end CRaC solution.

Java adaptation to the cloud environment comes with challenges, and the so-called "slow Java startup and warmup" is the one well-known. It can be described as a process that takes both time and memory for the traditional JVM to reach its exceptional peak performance in modern applications, resulting in higher costs and slower performance.

The Java community was looking for a solution to solve all the issues of slow startup at once: to decrease time-to-performance, resources-to-performance and startup cost. The Coordinated Restore at Checkpoint (CRaC) Project is the most current promising answer.

"Plug-and-play" CRaC experience with Alpaquita Containers

BellSoft's Alpaquita containers are available for JDK 17 and 21 and x86_64 architecture, with ARM support coming later in 2024. What is inside of them?

Liberica JDK 17 or 21, an OpenJDK distribution recommended by Spring, with CRaC API support,

Alpaquita Linux, a lightweight Alpine-inspired distribution offering musl or glibc, with an OpenJDK CRaC package.

"Alpaquita containers are made for Java applications in the cloud, strengthened with CRaC support; they help mitigate the problem of slow startup and warmup," said Alex Belokrlykov, BellSoft's CEO. "Use Alpaquita containers with CRaC for your Spring application for an outstanding performance. The Alpaquita container with CRaC support adds to the group of BellSoft's products to make your Java journey complete, smooth, sustainable, and cloud-native".

"Liberica JDK provides a crucial value for the community, providing a one-stop shop for a modern, tested OpenJDK distribution that supports GraalVM native images, or CRaC capable instant-on application workloads." - Josh Long, Spring Developer Advocate.

Get your Alpaquita container with CRaR here to benefit your Java development immediately.

About BellSoft

BellSoft delivers the most complete Java experience with a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective approach to application development on any platform and in any environment. BellSoft is one of the leading contributors to the OpenJDK, and the only vendor that supports current LTS Java versions, legacy JDK 6 & 7 and Liberica NIK. Liberica JDK is the runtime of choice for VMware, Spring Framework, JetBrains, and millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit www.bell-sw.com .

