Bellwether Community Credit Union Launches Three New Credit Cards

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union recently unveiled a suite of three new Visa ® Credit Cards to offer more value to borrowers with a cashback card, rewards card and low rate card.

"Bellwether listened closely to our membership as we developed these credit card options," said Jeff Benson, Chief Operating Officer at Bellwether Community Credit Union. "The insights given to us helped build our product set so members can choose based on their preferences and the value of earning points or cash or the importance of a simple low rate."

"We wanted to offer our community a local solution to their credit card needs which fits into our vision of buying local with a local card," Benson added. "It clearly differentiates us from the large corporate brand credit cards."

Below is a listing of each unsecured variable rate credit card and its exceptional features:

Bellwether Smart Cash Card: Allows users to earn 1.5% for every dollar spent on purchases. $50 bonus for $1,000 or more spent in the first 90 days. Promotional 3.99% Intro APR and 0% APR balance transfer for first 12 billing cycles.

Bellwether Smart Rewards Card: Allows users to earn 1.5 rewards points for every dollar spent on purchases. 5,000 bonus points for $1,000 or more spent in the first 90 days. Promotional 2.99% Intro APR and 0% APR balance transfer for first 12 billing cycles.

Bellwether Smart Rate Card: Offers the lowest interest rate among the three cards. Promotional 1.99% Intro APR and 0% APR balance transfer for first 12 billing cycles.

Accepted worldwide, these Visa Credit Cards provide a safe and secure way to purchase with all cards offering no annual fee along with a limited-time promotional introductory rate and balance transfer rate. Bellwether will continue to offer a credit card to help people establish credit and use credit wisely.

The cards also offer convenient online and mobile access with automatic payment options, quick approvals and chip-enabled security.

"Our ongoing cash and point rewards are one of the best in market and because this program is fully managed in-house, we're able to offer same-day approvals, personalized and local service and exceptional quality," said Benson.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.bccu.org/personal-accounts/credit-and-loans/visa-cards

