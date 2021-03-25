Bellwether Staff Contributes $1,200 to Help Feed and Shelter Those in Need

MANCHESTER N.H., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union employees recently donated $1,200 to Families in Transition-New Horizons to help families and individuals struggling with homelessness and food insecurity in the greater Manchester area and throughout the state.

After accomplishing a fourth quarter lending challenge set by Bellwether President/CEO Nathan Saller, Bellwether employees were each awarded a $50 gift certificate for a home pizza party.

Bellwether Community Credit Union employees recently presented a check for $1,200 to Families in Transition-New Horizons. From left to right are Bellwether Payment Solutions Representative Danielle Pare, Bellwether Chief Lending Officer William Zafirson, Bellwether Loan Servicing Specialist Angela Chabot, Families in Transition-New Horizons Philanthropy Officer Michelle Casale and Bellwether Chief Operating Officer Jeff Benson.

The staff was able to select from an array of pizza restaurants or donate their proceeds to New Horizons/FIT. Close to one-third of the company chose to give their reward to the nonprofit organization.

"Our employees have always demonstrated their commitment to aiding their communities, especially during challenging times," said Jeff Benson, Chief Operating Officer at Bellwether Community Credit Union. "The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of our daily lives and put a strain on many nonprofit organizations. Thanks to our staff's generosity, this donation will help those in need when they need it the most."

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BellwetherCU/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BellwetherCCU

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bellwether-community-credit-union/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BellwetherCCU/

Contact:

Lori Holmes

Vice President of Marketing

Tel: 603-429-4701

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Bellwether Community Credit Union