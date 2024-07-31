Beloved Disney Princesses Come Together to Inspire Girls to "Create Your World" Through New Multi-Year Brand Campaign

Unleash the Princess within through theatrical and streaming content, Disney Parks experiences, new music cover releases, consumer products, and more.

Grammy award-winning artist Coco Jones releasing a reimagined track of the beloved anthem "Almost There" to help kick off the campaign.

BURBANK, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, Disney Princesses have inspired women and girls to be true to their heart, dig a little deeper, and see how far they'll go. Disney announced today a multi-year campaign called "Create Your World," which will feature theatrical and streaming content, Disney Parks experiences, new music cover releases, consumer products, and more to encourage fans of all ages, everywhere, to discover their own brand of Princess magic that lies within them. Through the stories of beloved Disney Princess characters and their iconic adventures, "Create Your World" celebrates that every girl can go beyond dreaming big, to doing big things.

"Create Your World" is a multi-faceted campaign about giving girls today the opportunity and tools to use their imaginations, try new things, and believe in themselves while not forgetting the fun and magic that Disney Princesses bring to every part of life. Kicking off the campaign is a new brand spot released today called "The Magic Within." This spot encourages girls and parents alike to be inspired by the limitless possibilities of their imagination and—like their favorite Princess character—go out into the world and shape their own reality. Through the eyes of a girl, discover how Princess stories inspire and empower her to find her inner magic and create her world as she sees it. Fans can enjoy this new content on YouTube, as well as across The Walt Disney Company's global owned and operated channels.

In addition to the brand spot, Disney announced an ongoing collaboration with musical artists in a variety of genres to reimagine timeless Disney Princess songs, including "Almost There" from Grammy® award-winning artist Coco Jones. This modern rendition of a beloved track celebrates the 15th anniversary of the fan-favorite film The Princess and the Frog (2009) and will be available across all music streaming platforms on August 9, 2024. This new take on Princess Tiana's anthem highlighting her determination to achieve her dreams showcases how, even today, Princess music and stories continue to inspire artists to create their world. Additional covers of classic Princess songs will be released throughout the campaign. While waiting for new songs to release, fans can enjoy a curated Disney Princess playlist throughout the month of August on their favorite music streaming platform.

This campaign will celebrate the milestone anniversaries of cherished films such as Cinderella (1950), The Little Mermaid (1989), Pocahontas (1995), and more, as these stories continue to inspire and entertain generations of fans as a part of their enduring storytelling legacy. To reminisce on favorite Princess tales, fans can enjoy the entire Disney Princess library on Disney+. And, to continue the stories of these enchanting Disney Princesses, this campaign will also provide an opportunity for fans to enjoy new upcoming content from Disney Entertainment at home and on the big screen, including Moana 2 releasing in theaters on November 27, 2024; new episodes of Disney Jr.'s Ariel now streaming on Disney+; an all-new LEGO Pixar Brave short coming to Disney+ in September; the entire LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest special streaming on YouTube starting today, and more. From the high seas to a frozen stage, fans can watch their favorite Disney Princesses come to life and celebrate their stories of bravery, strength, curiosity, and love when Disney On Ice skates into their hometown. With 5 unique shows, there's something for every Disney fan. For tour schedules, please visit DisneyOnIce.com. Additionally, Disney Jr.'s Ariel will make her debut in "Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play" visiting over 60 U.S. cities this fall. For tickets and more information, visit DisneyJuniorTour.com.

Throughout the campaign, new and exclusive consumer products will be available for fans to bring home. From the Disney Music Emporium, a special edition vinyl soundtrack of Disney's The Little Mermaid celebrating its 35th anniversary will be available for pre-order on July 31, 2024 and will release August 23, 2024. Consumers can also expect to find Disney Princess products focusing on world building and role play, such as the new and highly interactive Disney Princess Deluxe Day Spa Style Set from JAKKS Pacific, the Disney Princess Market Adventure set from LEGO Group, and the Carriage to Castle Transforming Playset from Mattel – available globally. Fans can also enjoy products from brands like Barefoot Dreams, DIFF Eyewear, Janie and Jack, Loungefly, Sassy Woof, Sigma Beauty, Tweezerman, Unique Vintage, Vera Bradley, and more. A full list of consumer product offerings will be released at a later date. Consumers can also tune in to Good Morning America on August 1 to learn more about these products and enjoy exclusive reveals.

Disney Princess fans can also shop the stories they love at Disney Store, with all-new merchandise to help them harness their imagination and passion to create their world. New products include the Once Upon a Story Mini Doll Playsets, and the new Disney Store Disney Princess roleplay line featuring characters like Disney's Belle, Rapunzel, and more.

During the month of August, Princesses of all ages will experience one-of-a-kind offerings across the worlds of Disney. For those attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa® in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center on August 9, 10, and 11, 2024, Disney Princess will be highlighted throughout the weekend with specialty programming such as Disney Princess – The Concert featuring the extremely talented Tony Award®-nominee Susan Egan (original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, the voice of 'Meg' in Hercules (1997)), Grammy® Award-nominee Courtney Reed (Broadway's original 'Jasmine' in Aladdin), and BroadwayWorld® Award-winner Syndee Winters ('Nala' in The Lion King on Broadway). During this special performance of Disney Princess – The Concert, Grammy® award-winning artist Coco Jones will be performing live, for the very first time, her new take of the fan-favorite Princess and the Frog anthem, "Almost There." Other programming offerings include the Disney Princess: Creating Tiana's World panel with host Yvette Nicole Brown where she will facilitate an inspiring conversation with Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana; director of Disney+ Original series Tiana, Joyce Sherrí; and Disney Imagineers Charita Carter, executive creative producer, Ted Robledo, portfolio executive creative director, and Carmen Smith, SVP Creative Development & Inclusive Strategies, Disney Experiences, as they peek into all the ways Tiana's iconic story and vibrant world continues to be brought to life. At the World of Disney: The Product Experience shopping location within the event, guests can snap a photo alongside life size LEGO builds of beautiful Disney Princess dresses and participate in an interactive LEGO mural.

Following this event, guests can look forward to World Princess Week from August 25 through 31, 2024, with Disney Experiences around the world joining the celebration with new and returning offerings available for a limited time. Disneyland Paris will celebrate with an expanded presence of beloved Disney Princess characters at Disneyland Park starting August 25, including the exclusive show "Live Your Story – a Disney Princess Celebration," and specialty Disney Princess-themed food and beverage items. From August 1 to September 1, Hong Kong Disneyland will also join the festivities with the celebratory "Royal Enchantment: A Princess Processional" every Friday to Sunday featuring beloved Disney Princess characters in Fantasyland and new princess-themed cupcakes at Royal Banquet Hall. Additionally, guests may find fan-favorite princess characters appearing daily in Adventureland. Over at Walt Disney World, guests will have a chance to experience the new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, and may also feel like royalty with delectable food and beverage items available throughout August. At Disneyland Resort, princess-themed novelty sippers may be purchased while supplies last.

Aboard the new Disney Cruise Line ship the Disney Treasure, which will set sail in December 2024, Princess stories will come to life through Broadway-style shows including Moana and Beauty and the Beast. Fans with an adventurous spirit and looking to explore new places can travel like a Disney Princess year-round with Adventures by Disney on special itineraries inspired by Disney Princess stories. These guided group vacations allow families to explore real-world destinations like Scotland, France, Germany, and China, experiencing the cultures and settings that shaped tales of Princesses like Merida, Belle, Rapunzel, and Mulan. Crafted by Disney experts, each journey offers exclusive activities and authentic experiences, bringing Disney magic to life and creating a lifetime of magical memories. For additional information on Disney Experiences offerings, fans can visit the Disney Parks Blog, as well as Disney Parks TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram social channels.

Disney Emoji Blitz is also celebrating World Princess Week with the brand-new Aventurine Tiana emoji. Fans will have the chance to earn her emoji in the Rhythm on the River Token Quest from August 21 through August 30. At home, Princesses-in-training can enjoy specially curated World Princess Week programming on Disney Channel. Disney Jr. will also present a slate of programming, including new episodes of Disney Jr.'s Ariel, throughout the week.

To further extend the "Create Your World" campaign, Disney Publishing will be rolling out several new Princess-themed titles that readers of all ages can enjoy, including Rapunzel: Paintbrush Pals, a global release that explores Rapunzel's creativity and the inspiration behind some of the murals in her tower. Young readers can also see their favorite Princesses in the new Little Golden Books from Random House Children's, such as the Leading Ladies! Little Golden Book where all thirteen Princesses take center stage to tell stories about leadership, empowerment, and community. Insight Editions and world-renowned paper engineer Matthew Reinhart also teamed up for the new, stunningly crafted Cinderella Pop-Up Book that tells the beloved tale in a whole new way by bringing the iconic scenes and characters to life in vibrant detail. Acclaimed actress, singer, and Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose will also be releasing her debut picture book, Tiana's Perfect Plan which is a never-before-seen New Orleans adventure from the voice of Tiana herself. For young adult readers, several New York Times Best-Selling authors are coming out with a number of new titles, including A Sword in the Slumber from the Queen's Council series by Sara Raasch which tells a thrilling reimagining of Princess Aurora's fairy tale, as well as a witty and deeply romantic modern reimagining of Disney's Tangled, Tangled Up In You by Christina Lauren.

The Walt Disney Company is also bringing the magic of the "Create Your World" campaign to wish kids to deliver joy when it's needed most. For nearly 45 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish® have worked together to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, many of them inspired by a child's most heartfelt wish to meet their favorite Disney Princess. Like the beloved characters themselves, wishes renew hope, uplift spirits, and unite families, friends, and communities in transformative journeys. Throughout the "Create Your World" campaign, Disney will be sharing special Princess wishes, illustrating their ability to empower wish kids and ignite their imagination and confidence.

Disney has also teamed up with nonprofit, Starlight Children's Foundation®, to make Princess-themed deliveries to 450 children's hospitals and pediatric places of care across the United States during the month of August. These packages of Princess toys, books, games, and more will bring young patients a sense of familiarity during their hospital stays and moments of delight as they engage their imaginations with beloved Princess characters. And, in celebration of the launch of "Create Your World", Disney and Starlight Children's Foundation are unveiling a new design for Disney-themed Starlight Hospital Gowns and Pants, welcoming Princess Jasmine to the existing line of iconic Disney Princess-themed hospital gowns. These fun and comfortable designs allow children in hospitals to channel the courageous, positive spirit of their favorite Princess during their hospital stay. Both the deliveries and the new Jasmine gown will be celebrated at a special hospital event at Seattle Children's Hospital with a special princess guest and the gown's designer in attendance. These Princess deliveries and new hospital wear designs are part of Disney's $100 million global commitment to help reimagine the patient experience in children's hospitals.

Follow @thedisneyprincesses on Instagram and @disneyprincess on Facebook throughout August for exciting announcements and magical Princess fun. Fans can use #DisneyPrincessCreateYourWorld and #WorldPrincessWeek to join the conversation and visit princess.disney.com to get more information on the festivities leading up to World Princess Week, download activity pages for the family, browse new products, and more.

About Disney Princess

Disney Princess celebrates the most magical stories and the relatable, empowered heroines at the heart of those stories who continue to inspire fans—young and old, around the world—to discover new adventures and go out there and create their worlds. Every Disney Princess character, from optimistic and kind Snow White to adventurous wayfinder Moana, empowers fans to dream of bringing the magic of Disney's most beloved stories to life in their own lives, by finding the courage to impact their world and take charge of their own destinies.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Entertainment, Sports and Experiences. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $88.9 billion in its Fiscal Year 2023.

Media Contact:

Bruce Lam

The Walt Disney Company

[email protected]

SOURCE The Walt Disney Company