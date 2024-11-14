BELOVED HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, OPENS THIS WEEKEND, READY TO DAZZLE AUDIENCES IN MORE THAN 60 CITIES THIS SEASON

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, the original and longest-running cirque holiday spectacular, is kicking off this weekend and will embark on its highly anticipated national holiday tour, dazzling over 60 U.S. cities in just six weeks throughout November and December. Audiences from coast to coast will be captivated by this brilliant holiday live show, blending a Broadway-style production with contemporary circus arts to illuminate the magic of the season. Tickets are on sale now, and for the most up-to-date show information and to find a venue near you, visit www.cirquedreams.com.

Video courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze - Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze - Cirque Dreams Holidaze, the original and longest-running cirque holiday spectacular, is kicking off this weekend and will embark on its highly anticipated national holiday tour, dazzling over 60 U.S. cities in just six weeks throughout November and December. (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group)

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDZAZE is "a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together." And Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Carol of the Bells." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

2024 Tour

Abilene, TX Cincinnati, OH Midland, TX Salt Lake City UT Albany, NY Denver, CO Minneapolis, MN San Francisco, CA Amarillo, TX Fort Myers, FL New Buffalo, NY Seattle, WA Atlantic City, NJ Grand Forks, ND Orange, TX Shreveport, LA Augusta, GA Grand Rapids, MI Paducah, KY Sioux City, IA Austin, TX Huntsville, AL Pensacola, FL Spokane, WA Bakersfield, CA Idaho Falls, ID Peoria, IL Tampa, FL Bangor, ME Indianapolis, IN Portland, ME Tyler, TX Bethlehem, PA Jacksonville, FL Rapid City, SD Uncasville, CT Biloxi, MS Lakeland, FL Reading, PA Wausau, WI Bismarck, ND Lexington, KY Redding, CA West Palm Beach, FL Boston, MA Louisville, KY Richmond, VA West Point, NY Bowling Green, KY Macon, GA Riverside, CA Wichita, KS Bozeman, MT Manchester, NH Rosemont, IL Yakima, WA Cedar Rapids, IA Miami, FL Sacramento, CA



For more information about the show and the 2024 tour cities, please visit www.cirquedreams.com. Follow Cirque Dreams on Facebook and Instagram at @cirquedreams, and the hashtag #CirqueDreamsHolidaze.

ABOUT CIRQUE DREAMS

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world's finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams has captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike. The Cirque Dreams franchise is a VStar Entertainment Group company. For more information, visit www.cirquedreams.com.

ABOUT VSTAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production, operations, and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits, and brand activations. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has entertained millions of families with more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries. For more information, visit vstarentertainment.com.

SOURCE VStar Entertainment Group