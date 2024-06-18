BELOVED HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, TO DAZZLE OVER 60 U.S. CITIES IN SIX WEEKS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON News provided by VStar Entertainment Group Jun 18, 2024, 09:30 ET Share this article Share toX Share this article Share toX Video courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group) Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group) Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group) Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group) Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group) Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group) Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group) × Modal title
Share this article