Beloved music industry executive and ASCAP Chief Creative Officer John Titta has died after a two-year battle with cancer.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Titta, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer at ASCAP, has died after a two-year battle with cancer.

"All of us at ASCAP are heartbroken," commented ASCAP President & Chairman, songwriter Paul Williams. "John Titta was one of a kind, and truly one of the most beloved music industry executives I have known, with deep ties to songwriters across genres and generations. John – you had a song in your heart always, and you will always be in our hearts. I miss you already."

ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews added, "John Titta's warmth, his humor, his kindness, his love of family, and his passion for music were infectious. He was a north star for me personally, and for all of us at ASCAP. John was instrumental in the success of so many songwriters throughout his storied career, and he shared his love of music and songwriters so freely that we all felt the joy. All of us in the ASCAP family are devastated by his passing. Titta – we love you."

John is survived by his wife Lana Titta, his sons Alex and Julian, his daughter Martine, grandson, Mason, and his brother Michael. The family is planning a private service to be followed by a memorial at a later date.

John was a lifelong resident of Staten Island, where he graduated from Wagner College with a degree in music. In addition to his position at ASCAP, Titta was a Board member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

John Titta started his life in music as a musician, songwriter and music teacher. He began his publishing career with Screen Gems/EMI Music as Professional Manager, signing such acts as Surface and The Smithereens. He worked with legendary songwriters Carole King and Lou Reed, and had songs covered by Tina Turner, Grover Washington Jr., Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and Dave Edmunds.

He then moved to PolyGram Music Publishing as Vice President of A & R, signing artists Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Pearl Jam, Brian McKnight, k.d. lang, Billy Ray Cyrus and songwriter Jimmy Webb. He was also responsible for individual hit songs including "Save The Best For Last" by Vanessa Williams and "The Folks That Live On The Hill" by Tony Bennett. Titta was credited for his A&R work on the compilation album Two Rooms, A Tribute To Elton John and Bernie Taupin and multiple movie soundtracks, such as Young Guns II: Blaze of Glory, Days Of Thunder, Scream, Bruce Almighty, Varsity Blues and more.

From 1993 - 2006, Titta served as Senior Vice President / General Manager of Warner Chappell Music, Inc. in New York, where he signed such acts as Trey Songz, Fat Joe, Missy Elliott, Kid Rock, Collective Soul, India.Arie, Gavin DeGraw, Cassandra Wilson, Dan Wilson (Semisonic), Uncle Kracker, Shaggy, Simple Plan, Duane Eddy and Bruce Hornsby. He also scored success with individual hits such as the Grammy Award-winning "Smooth" by Santana, "Cry Me A River" by Justin Timberlake, "Lean Back" by Terror Squad," "Waiting For Tonight" by Jennifer Lopez, "One Of Us" by Joan Osborne, "I Love You Always Forever" by Donna Lewis, "Pon De Replay" by Rihanna and many more, including songs recorded by Celine Dion, Ricky Martin, Patty Loveless and Marc Anthony.

In 2006, Titta struck out on his own to become President and CEO of his independent company, MPCA Music Publishing and Recordings, that featured the catalog of Blues legend Robert Johnson and songs by Sammy Cahn and Jack Wolf, among others, with songs recorded by Led Zeppelin, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, John Mayer, Bob Dylan, Cyndi Lauper, Aretha Franklin and more.

He has performed on albums by Ringo Starr and Gizelle D'Cole and has played with Michael McDonald, The Doobie Brothers, Duane Eddy, Richie Sambora and Omi. Always an avid supporter of songwriters and their rights, Titta moved to ASCAP in 2013, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer until his passing. At ASCAP, he led the entire membership team and was responsible for signing and working with all of ASCAP's members, including the top names in music across genres and generations.

Other accomplishments include his work with Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan on the Tony Award winning musical Memphis, and Producer and A&R work on albums by Dionne Warwick, Todd Rundgren, Melinda Doolittle, Smash Mouth and Donny & Marie Osmond.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John and Rose Titta Fund at The ASCAP Foundation, which John set up in memory of his parents, and which is used to help children on the Autism spectrum through music programs. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in honor of John Titta to The John and Rose Titta Fund at The ASCAP Foundation, can donate here, or by sending a check to The ASCAP Foundation, 250 West 57th Street, New York, N.Y. 10107. In the memo section write: John and Rose Titta Fund.

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers