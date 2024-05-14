Beloved Tamagotchi Connection Makes Highly Anticipated Comeback

Tamagotchi Connection is available for pre-order today!

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In an era where nostalgia is at its peak, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles proudly announces the triumphant return of the iconic Tamagotchi Connection. As the pioneering company in virtual pet entertainment, the brand is excited to reintroduce this fan-favorite, allowing users to connect and interact with other devices through infrared technology once again. Set to captivate both loyal fans and a new generation of enthusiasts, the relaunch of this beloved handheld virtual pet promises an immersive experience packed with classic features, reviving the cherished memories of millions worldwide.

Originally introduced in 2004, Tamagotchi Connection quickly became a cultural phenomenon, captivating hearts with its adorable characters and interactive gameplay. Now, after years of anticipation, Bandai unveils the next chapter in the Tamagotchi legacy, blending treasured elements from the past with both classic and trendy shells for today's audience.

Tamagotchi Connection boasts an array of features designed to delight users of all ages. With pixelated technology, each virtual pet comes to life in great detail. By feeding, playing, and nurturing, users will forge deep connections with their digital companions, both reminiscent of the valued mementos from years past and unlocking a new level of interactive companionship. This device serves as an exciting gateway to the Tamagotchi world, appealing to both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

"We couldn't be more excited to reintroduce Tamagotchi Connection to the world. This timeless virtual pet has left an unforgettable imprint on society, and we're thrilled to reignite its legacy," expressed Tara Badie, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Senior Director Brand Strategy. "This device has been at the forefront of countless pleas for its return, and we're delighted to answer the call, delivering what fans have been clamoring for with revamped excitement and innovation."

Tamagotchi Connection is now available on Amazon for pre-order in four vibrant colors and patterns, and a True Friends set with exclusive styles.

