"Belt and Road - The Bridge of Civilization" Books and Creative Cultural Product Exhibition Series Held in Beijing

News provided by

China Center for International Communication Development,CICG

16 Oct, 2023, 01:51 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belt and Road – The Bridge of Civilization" Books and Creative Cultural Product Exhibition Series took place at Beijing Books Building from September 28th to October 28th. The event was co-organized by Beijing Publications Distribution Group and China Center for International Communication Development, with Beijing Books Building as the hosting venue. It was co-sponsored by the Capital Copyright Society and the Chinese Modern Contemporary Art Document, with the aim of further promoting the spirit of the Silk Road, facilitating cultural exchange between China and other countries, and strengthening the reach and impact of Chinese civilization. Representatives and officials from various organizations including the China Media Culture Promotion Association, Beijing Publications Distribution Group, China International Communications Group, Publicity Department of Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Beijing Publishing Group, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Embassy of the Lao People's Democratic Republic attended the opening ceremony and visited the exhibitions.

Continue Reading
“Belt and Road – The Bridge of Civilization” Books and Creative Cultural Product Exhibition Series Held in Beijing
“Belt and Road – The Bridge of Civilization” Books and Creative Cultural Product Exhibition Series Held in Beijing

The "Belt and Road – The Bridge of Civilization" Books and Creative Cultural Product Exhibition Series featured a diverse array of cultural and artistic products. It includes thematic exhibition booths from eight renowned domestic cultural institutions, such as the National Museum of China, the Forbidden City Publishing House, the Guangzhou Museum, the Suzhou Museum, and the Hotan Museum, as well as Beijing Publishing Group and several other publishing houses. The exhibition also showcases international and domestic cultural and creative products such as Lök Chocolate from Colombia and Remy Bear (from a cartoon Our Friend Remy Bear), expanding the visibility of cultural and artistic works to a wider audience. To enhance the engagement in cultural activities, the exhibition also featured a series of cultural experiential events. Taking the Belt and Road Initiative as a focal point, these events included Guzheng performances and the related informative lectures, Silk Road-inspired culinary sessions, Hanfu fashion shows, hands-on experiences with Tian-Tsui (also Kingfisher Feather Art, a traditional ICH craft), and more, totaling eight activities. These endeavors aim to further enrich the cultural lives of the general public.

SOURCE China Center for International Communication Development,CICG

Also from this source

Together for the Future: Multinational Executives on China

From April to September 2023, the "Multinational Executives on China" series of international exchanges was held by China Centre for International...

Together for the Future: Multinational Executives on China

From April to September 2023, the "Multinational Executives on China" series of international exchanges was held by China Centre for International...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Books

Image1

Retail

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.