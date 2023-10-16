BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belt and Road – The Bridge of Civilization" Books and Creative Cultural Product Exhibition Series took place at Beijing Books Building from September 28th to October 28th. The event was co-organized by Beijing Publications Distribution Group and China Center for International Communication Development, with Beijing Books Building as the hosting venue. It was co-sponsored by the Capital Copyright Society and the Chinese Modern Contemporary Art Document, with the aim of further promoting the spirit of the Silk Road, facilitating cultural exchange between China and other countries, and strengthening the reach and impact of Chinese civilization. Representatives and officials from various organizations including the China Media Culture Promotion Association, Beijing Publications Distribution Group, China International Communications Group, Publicity Department of Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Beijing Publishing Group, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Embassy of the Lao People's Democratic Republic attended the opening ceremony and visited the exhibitions.

“Belt and Road - The Bridge of Civilization” Books and Creative Cultural Product Exhibition Series Held in Beijing

The "Belt and Road – The Bridge of Civilization" Books and Creative Cultural Product Exhibition Series featured a diverse array of cultural and artistic products. It includes thematic exhibition booths from eight renowned domestic cultural institutions, such as the National Museum of China, the Forbidden City Publishing House, the Guangzhou Museum, the Suzhou Museum, and the Hotan Museum, as well as Beijing Publishing Group and several other publishing houses. The exhibition also showcases international and domestic cultural and creative products such as Lök Chocolate from Colombia and Remy Bear (from a cartoon Our Friend Remy Bear), expanding the visibility of cultural and artistic works to a wider audience. To enhance the engagement in cultural activities, the exhibition also featured a series of cultural experiential events. Taking the Belt and Road Initiative as a focal point, these events included Guzheng performances and the related informative lectures, Silk Road-inspired culinary sessions, Hanfu fashion shows, hands-on experiences with Tian-Tsui (also Kingfisher Feather Art, a traditional ICH craft), and more, totaling eight activities. These endeavors aim to further enrich the cultural lives of the general public.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247763/video.mp4

SOURCE China Center for International Communication Development,CICG