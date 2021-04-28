Beltone, Clorox® Team Up to Help Provide a "Safe & Sound" Hearing Care Environment

"The health and well-being of our patients is our number one priority. Especially since a majority of our patients are older adults, who are at a higher risk of developing serious complications if exposed to the COVID-19 virus," said Beltone President Mike Halloran. "Even as we hopefully get closer to the end of the pandemic, we wanted to continue to enhance our cleaning protocols, with products from one of the most trusted brands in cleaning and disinfecting products, so that patients could have peace of mind as they begin to schedule in-person appointments again."

Halloran says Clorox products will now be used to regularly clean and disinfect participating Beltone locations across the country. Products such as Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Hand Sanitizer will be used throughout offices to help minimize the spread of germs. Additionally, Beltone will continue to follow proper Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and procedures, including the use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

"Commitment to making public and shared spaces safer is an important part of our recovery as a society and should be a continued focus, even after the pandemic ends," said Chris Tucker, Vice President and General Manager of the Clorox Professional Products Division. "We are proud to support Beltone as the company works to enhance their cleaning protocols so their patients will feel safer when visiting their local hearing centers."

Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beltone has been dedicated to ensuring patients can get the hearing care they need, in the safest way possible. From drive-through and curbside hearing care to the new Beltone Remote Care Live telehealth service, Beltone established alternative care methods knowing that older, more vulnerable populations with hearing loss still needed care.

"We recognize that many may still be taking extra precautions, but we hope this announcement encourages those who suffer from hearing loss to return to their local Beltone hearing center," added Halloran. "It's imperative they take care of their basic health needs, otherwise they run the risk of losing their ability to hear. The sooner patients get the hearing care they need, the sooner they can once again enjoy a life full of the things they miss so much, like conversations with family and friends."

About Beltone

Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Group. Beltone provides industry-leading products, services, and support in approximately 1,500 offices across North America. Beltone remains the most trusted brand among adults aged 50 and older.

About GN

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio, and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization, and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

