Beltone Earns Newsweek's Recognition as One of America's Best Customer Service for 2024 & Celebrates with Healthy Aging Month

News provided by

Beltone

31 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to hearing care, Beltone launches new online resource to empower individuals to age well and prioritize hearing health

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek has announced Beltone as one of America's Best Customer Service in Hearing Care for 2024. This distinguished honor comes as Beltone launches a new "Healthy Aging" online resource in celebration of Healthy Aging Month this September.    

Continue Reading
Beltone launches new Healthy Aging online resource on Beltone.com
Beltone launches new Healthy Aging online resource on Beltone.com
Beltone named by Newsweek as one of America's Best Customer Service for Hearing Care 2024
Beltone named by Newsweek as one of America's Best Customer Service for Hearing Care 2024

"At Beltone, we are fully dedicated to empowering individuals to maintain optimal hearing health and well-being. This commitment has been recognized by Newsweek for two consecutive years, being named one of America's Best Retailers and now again for Customer Service," said David Molella, President of Beltone North America. "As we continue to further our commitment, I am excited about the launch of our new online resource that will provide valuable information to encourage individuals to age well and live their best lives."

The ACHIEVE study, published in The Lancet, has revealed that hearing aids may reduce the risk of developing dementia by up to 48% in high-risk individuals. This groundbreaking research underscores the importance of hearing health in overall wellness. In honor of Healthy Aging Month, Beltone is proud to launch its new online resource, Healthy Aging at Beltone.com, which features informative articles on a wide range of topics to help individuals embrace hearing health during their golden years, such as:

Beltone has been a leader in the hearing healthcare industry for over 83 years and with over 40,000 5-star Google reviews, is dedicated to providing its customers with the best possible hearing care and support. To learn more about Beltone's Healthy Aging resource please visit Healthy Aging at Beltone.com. With a vast network of approximately 1,500 locations across North America, Beltone is committed to also providing the best customer service and support possible to its independent network of owners. To learn more about Beltone's award-winning network, please visit www.ownabeltone.com.

The Newsweek America's Best Customer Service 2024 rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation, Quality of Communication, Professional Competence, Range of Services, Customer Focus, and Accessibility. The awards list can be viewed here.

About Beltone
Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for over 80 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,500 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Right By Your Side" promise. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Beltone

Also from this source

Beltone Named One of the Best Retailers in Hearing Care for 2023 by Newsweek, Two Years in a Row

MLM Hearing, LLC Expands Operations to U.S. with Acquisition of Nearly 60 Beltone Locations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.