Beltone: PRIORITIZE YOUR EARS: RECOGNIZING SIGNS OF HEARING LOSS

CHICAGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our ability to hear plays an essential role in how we interact with the world, communicate with others, and enjoy life's simple pleasures. Yet, many of us unknowingly suffer from hearing loss and overlook the subtle signs. The signs of hearing loss often vary between people, so the best way to assess your hearing health is to schedule an appointment with a hearing care professional.

WARNING SIGNS OF HEARING LOSS:

Experience ringing in your ears

Often ask others to repeat themselves

Difficulty understanding conversations in large groups & noisy settings

You find telephone conversations increasingly difficult

You've been told that you talk too loud

MJ DeSousa, an Audiologist and Director of Patient Experience at Beltone, shares the warning signs of hearing loss that people should be aware of and why it's important to detect these signs early and schedule an appointment with a hearing care professional to assess your hearing health.

MORE ABOUT MJ DESOUSA:

MJ DeSousa, an Audiologist and Director of Patient Experience at Beltone, brings over 35 years of expertise to her role. She earned her Masters of Clinical Science in Audiology from Western University in London, Ontario and has extensive experience as a practicing Audiologist and in corporate leadership within the hearing industry. At Beltone, DeSousa is dedicated to educating hearing care professionals across North America, ensuring they provide the highest standard of patient care.

