Beltone Ranked One of America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 by Forbes

Forbes honors Beltone for second consecutive year, offering compelling reasons to join the Beltone network and advance in a career as a Beltone Hearing Care Professional

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, one of America's top rated hearing care providers, was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 in the Health Care Equipment & Services Industry for the second year in a row. This recognition further solidifies Beltone's commitment to providing an exceptional workplace and rewarding career for its valued employees.

Beltone named by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 Become a hearing care professional with the BEST at Beltone!

Beltone's nationwide team consists of dedicated and compassionate individuals who provide award-winning hearing care experiences and demonstrate Beltone's advanced technology. For those seeking career advancement and the chance to improve the lives of others through better hearing, now is the perfect time to explore the possibilities at Beltone. Plus, U.S. News & World Report ranked Hearing Aid Specialist as one of the top careers for 2024 and received the #1 spot for "Best Jobs Without a College Degree."

"At Beltone, we take pride in a culture that emphasizes collaboration and empowerment," said David Molella, President of Beltone North America. "Receiving this prestigious recognition from Forbes once again is a true testament to our continuous dedication in fostering a workplace that empowers our employees to grow and advance in their careers, all while upholding the highest standard of care for our patients."

Discover the various opportunities available at Beltone's nationwide locations, including apprenticeships for newcomers to the hearing care industry, as well as positions for licensed hearing professionals and patient care coordinators. To learn more, please email Beltone's Talent Acquisition Specialist, Erin Gavin at [email protected] or visit www.beltone.com/en-us/careers.

About Beltone

Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best in Customer Service, Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for over 80 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,200 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Independent Together" promise to our network. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Beltone