Beltone Serene Hearing Aid Technology Available in Full Range of Popular Styles to Suit All Hearing Needs

With the integration of Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Audio, Beltone Serene is at the forefront of the industry, offering the first-ever hearing aid connection with Auracast™ broadcast devices, a groundbreaking development in assistive listening technology. Through an exciting collaboration with Microsoft, Beltone is also paving the way for Beltone Serene to become the first hearing aid natively compatible with new Windows PCs that support Bluetooth LE Audio, allowing people to seamlessly experience the exceptional quality of Beltone Serene on their compatible Windows devices.

David Molella, President of Beltone North America, shares his enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to be pioneers in offering Auracast technology with our Beltone Serene hearing aids as it will significantly improve accessibility in public spaces for individuals with hearing loss. The expanded product line also offers individuals a wider range of options to best suit their needs and preferences, complementing Beltone Serene's cutting-edge next generation of hearing and connectivity."

Beltone Serene Highlights:

Expanded Style Options The Beltone Serene family now offers Behind-the-Ear (BTE), Custom Rechargeable, and Completely-in-Canal (CIC), in addition to the previously launched Receiver-in-Ear (RIE) and microRIE models with rechargeable options (not including CIC).



Advanced Connectivity With Auracast-ready Beltone Serene hearing aids, users can easily tune into their desired Auracast broadcast audio using their compatible smart phone, allowing for endless possibilities in public settings such as airports, movie theaters, places of worship and more. Beltone Serene is compatible with new Microsoft Windows PCs that support Bluetooth LE Audio so users can easily stream sound, including Teams calls, from compatible Windows devices directly to their hearing aids.



Enhanced At-Home Entertainment Individuals can enjoy Auracast in the comfort of their own home with the easy connectivity of Beltone Serene to the new Beltone TV-Streamer+ , which also allows others to connect with Auracast enabled devices. This feature offers a 56% improvement in speech recognition compared to standard TV speakers, significantly enhancing the at-home viewing experience. 2



Plus, all Beltone Serene styles are discreetly designed for all-day comfort, weatherproof, sweatproof, and available in a diverse range of color options to match individuals' unique styles. The Beltone Serene extended family of hearing aids will be available at Beltone locations nationwide starting February 22, 2024. Learn more at www.beltone.com.

For specific information on Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast, visit the Bluetooth website. For information about Bluetooth LE Audio compatibility with Windows PCs, visit the Microsoft Support website.

*The new Beltone Serene CIC is non-wireless.

© 2024 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Microsoft and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

About Beltone

Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for over 80 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,500 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Right Beside You" promise. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

