BeltTheVote Movement Launches Largest Voter Registration Drive in Theater History, September 22-29th!

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (http://www.broadwaycares.org) and in partnership with When We All Vote ( www.whenweallvote.org ) , stars of Broadway have come together to form #BeltTheVote, a nonpartisan social media campaign encouraging all people to register and vote – most urgently on November 6th. The nationwide movement, made up of theaters, schools and various artistic communities, is dedicated to giving America's theater lovers the information and tools they need to register, then get out to the polls and vote.

During When We All Vote's National Week of Action (September 22-29) #BeltTheVote will coordinate voter registration events in theaters and schools across the country. Broadway performers will challenge their hometowns and alma maters to participate and engage with their social media audiences to become registered to vote.

Organizer Rory O'Malley (Tony nominated star of The Book of Mormon and Hamilton) said: "America's theater community knows how to project its voice on stage, but this November 6th, we have to carry our voice all the way to the voting booth! With the support of Broadway Cares, #BeltTheVote is going to make that happen by inspiring theater fans, students, and professionals to register and vote! It's a movement to remind our community that being a good artist means being a good citizen. We have to vote on November 6th and in every election to represent our fellow theater nerds of America!"

Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon & Hamilton), Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton & In The Heights), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Jason Tam (Be More Chill), Rick Younger (Mean Girls) and Grey Henson (Mean Girls) are some of the first passionate participants lending their voice to the cause in a special kickoff video.

#BeltTheVote is a nonpartisan social media campaign, brought to life with the support of BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS and in partnership with WHEN WE ALL VOTE. We are a nationwide movement, made up of theaters, schools and various artistic communities dedicated to making sure America's theater lovers vote this fall. We will spend every day until November 6th reminding and providing our fellow artists with all of the tools they need to register and vote. This November 6th let's carry the theater community's voice all the way to the back row of congress.



Broadway doesn't just rock the vote... we #BeltTheVote!"

ABOUT BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps men, women and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. Broadway Cares is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington DC. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the single largest financial supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also award annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide.

ABOUT WHEN WE ALL VOTE



When We All Vote—a new national, nonpartisan not-for-profit—brings together citizens, institutions, and organizations to spark a conversation about our rights and responsibilities in shaping our democracy. Namely, the responsibility of registering and voting. When We All Vote's co-chairs are some of America's most trusted voices, including Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. Join the conversation by talking to friends, family, and neighbors about the importance of their voice and their vote. Because When We All Vote, we can change the world.

