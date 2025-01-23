Belvac Expands Global Customer Base with Turnkey Integration Project in New Zealand

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belvac, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading supplier of metal container manufacturing solutions, announced that it has completed its latest turnkey integration project for Recorp NZ in Auckland, New Zealand.

"Our latest integration project reaffirms Belvac as a trusted partner for companies seeking advanced can and bottle manufacturing solutions," said David Mammolenti, President of Belvac. "In a rapidly evolving industry, Belvac remains at the forefront of technological advancements by providing state-of-the-art manufacturing services that harmonize efficiency, sustainability, and innovation."

With Belvac's support, Recorp NZ introduced the broadest range of can formats available in the domestic market and is now positioned to help brands reach customers faster, more efficiently and with low minimum order quantities (MOQs). Recorp NZ's wide array of can sizes and low MOQs are giving brands the opportunity to bring their beverage vision to life.

This greenfield project incorporated a Drawn and Ironed can manufacturing line with a capacity of 1800 cans per minute (cpm) that is scalable to 2,400 cpm. Belvac provided all necessary manufacturing equipment, ancillary systems, container designs and facility arrangements, in addition to managing the mechanical and electrical design and installation, commissioning, optimization and personnel training.

"Belvac continues to integrate our proven technology into production lines, supporting optimal throughput," said Tony Reynolds, Director of Integrated Solutions EMEIA at Belvac. "Our precision fosters high levels of operational efficiency, significantly reducing spoilage rates while maximizing sustainability. This ultimately helps provide customers with advanced, eco-friendly can-making solutions."

By closely collaborating with Recorp NZ's leadership, Belvac delivered a dynamic can line equipped with the latest developments in manufacturing equipment, conveyance systems and production design.

About Belvac:

For over 60 years, Belvac has been a leading supplier of metal container manufacturing solutions, consistently driving technological breakthroughs that have reshaped the industry. Belvac's distinguished heritage is marked by revolutionary enhancements in processing speeds and innovative technology, transforming the global can and bottle making industry. As a single-source solution provider, Belvac offers a comprehensive range of proven equipment and machinery for metal cans, bottles, food and aerosol lines. Learn more at belvac.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Belvac Contact:

Lauren McClaskey

(434) 832-7390

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover