BELVEDERE LAUNCHES A STRIKING NEW GLOBAL CAMPAIGN STARRING GRAMMY AWARD WINNER FUTURE AND DIRECTED BY ACADEMY AWARD WINNING FILMMAKER TAIKA WAITITI

Belvedere Vodka's latest campaign stages an intriguing ensemble that includes two white 70's Rolls Royce's, crocodile boots, a dilapidated hacienda turned night club, a New Zealand cowboy, a banging soundtrack, and the legendary Future. What they share in common is the swagger of this cinematic spectacle that let the good times roll.

The three minute-length director's cut opens on Future cruising in style along a dusty road at sunset. What follows is an atmospheric and humorous set piece showcasing Future in search of the new and elusive Belvedere 10. The highlight is a memorable face-off between Future and Taika Waititi, who directed the campaign and is featured in it, executing an intricate and coded handshake. Their rhythmic moves are deployed with perfection that seals the deal between them, ultimately unlocking access to a bottle of Belvedere 10.

The all-star campaign is styled by Vogue Australia Editor-in-Chief, Christine Centenera. Photography by Atiba Jefferson who is one of the world's premiere skateboard and culture photographers. Grammy award-winning Producer ATL Jacob, known for his frequent collaborations with Future, curated the original soundtrack.

Talking about the making of the campaign, Future said, "I loved that there was a readiness to craft something unedited, genuine, and resolute. I appreciated the concept that you cannot feign it; you must genuinely embody it. This campaign delivers its message unapologetically. It balances simplicity with architectural extravagance, much like Belvedere 10." Taika Waititi, who not only directs the campaign but shares the limelight alongside Future, said, "There is a fine line that allows humor and rebelliousness to exist within luxury. This campaign embodies a rare moment where this intersection meets. There is no doubt Belvedere is one of the coolest alcohol brands in the world."

A tribute to an unmistakable sense of style

Future, a forward-thinking creative, has transformed the realms of music and entertainment with his imaginative brilliance. His innovative ideas have had a profound impact, extending his artistic influence far beyond the boundaries of music into the wider tapestry of modern culture. Belvedere and Future both appreciate the significance of staying true to one's authentic self, while embracing a distinctive sense of style. Belvedere 10 and Future seamlessly weave together elements of culture, style, and opulence in an unabashed celebration of self- assured elegance.

Belvedere 10 is an attitude, a way of life

A modern icon of brutalist elegance that celebrates the liquid it holds. Belvedere 10 stands at an extravagant ten levels tall, in tribute to the spirit's meticulous 10-step creation process. The white hue reflects the liquid's purity, whilst its chiseled facets give a diamond-like sparkle – a nod to the precious organic Diamond Rye used to make the spirit.

ABOUT FUTURE

If you want to know where the culture's going next, just watch and listen to the iconic Atlanta rapper, singer, and producer, Future. He went from cooking up beats in a basement for the Dungeon Family to generational superstardom with a presence looming from the streets all the way to The Met Gala. He literally brought trap into the White House as President Barack Obama rapped along to his quintuple-platinum banger "Jumpman" [with Drake]. He has collected dozens of multiplatinum certifications and reached rarified air as one of only a handful of rappers to achieve Diamond status for 2020's "Life Is Good" [feat. Drake], affirming him as one of the best-selling acts of all-time. Not to mention, he carved out a place in the history books as "the first artist to release two Billboard Top 200 number ones in consecutive weeks." Along the way, he adorned the covers of Billboard, Clash, GQ, Rolling Stone, The Source, XXL and more in addition to delivering show-stopping performances on Saturday Night Live and Ellen. In 2019, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance" for "King's Dead" alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. Kanye West sought him out as Executive Producer on the headline-making Donda 2 in addition to appearing on two tracks. He also pulled up on Gunna's "Pushin P" with Young Thug, appearing on yet another chart-busting banger. Future looked ahead again on his ninth full-length album, I Never Liked You. Upon arrival, it marked his 8th #1 album on the Billboard 200 with the most seven-day sales of his illustrious career so far and took home the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" GRAMMY® Award for the massive breakout single "WAIT FOR U" alongside Drake and Tems. In addition to praise from Billboard, Complex, and Rolling Stone, Vulture hailed it as "both instantly recognizable and easily distinguishable from past works," and GQ went as far as to crown him "the best rapper alive."

ABOUT BELVEDERE VODKA

Famous for its commitment to craft and excellence, Belvedere Vodka is produced in one of the world's longest operating Polish distilleries that has been making vodka since 1910. Belvedere is globally celebrated for its modern and stylish attitude that has redefined vodka since it was first launched. Belvedere's distillers draw from a 600-year Polish vodka-making history to artfully craft rye into an extraordinary vodka of distinct taste and character.

Drink responsibly.

