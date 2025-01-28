belVita brand introduces belVita Energy Snack Bites to help fuel mid-mornings with wholesome, soft-baked goodness

New snack comes in two delicious flavor combinations to refuel busy mornings

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The belVita brand today announced the launch of a major product innovation and extension to its current portfolio - belVita Energy Snack Bites. These soft-baked, bite-sized snacks are thoughtfully crafted to deliver a delicious mid-morning refuel for busy lives. Packed with wholesome ingredients, belVita Energy Snack Bites help you recharge—wherever your morning takes you.

Made with real fruit and seeds, belVita Energy Snack Bites come in two delightful flavors—Banana Dark Chocolate & Sunflower Seed, and Blueberry & Sunflower Seed. Conveniently packaged in resealable 5oz bags, belVita Energy Snack Bites are great for an on-the-go pick-me-up, or as a desk drawer staple for a quick a.m. recharge.

"Mornings can move fast, but refueling with a wholesome, tasty snack shouldn't slow you down," said Miguel Zorrilla, VP of belVita at Mondelēz. "That's why we created belVita Energy Snack Bites—a convenient and delicious mid-morning snack that bridges the gap between breakfast and lunch, keeping you fueled for whatever the day brings."

belVita Energy Snack Bites are Non-GMO Project Verified and offer a wholesome alternative to traditional breakfast snacks on the market. Each serving delivers 14 grams of whole grain and is a good source of fiber, iron, and B vitamins. Made with quality ingredients and wholesome grains, belVita Energy Snack Bites contain no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, and are Kosher Certified.

Starting on Feb. 1, 2025, belVita Energy Snack Bites can be found in the breakfast, snack, and cracker aisles at retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $4.49. For more information and product availability, visit https://www.snackworks.com/brands/belvita/products/.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com.

