SOUR PATCH KIDS® Brand Seeks HBCU Students Who Inspire Transformative Change to Apply for its Fourth Annual Mischief for Change Scholarship

EAST HANOVER, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for students to use their mischievous spirit for good! The Mischief for Change scholarship is now live for the 2024-2025 academic year. Funded by the SOUR PATCH KIDS Brand in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), current or prospective students at Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) can apply for one of 10 Mischief for Change scholarships.

Mischief for Change Scholarship

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand committed $1 million in scholarships over five years for eligible students attending HBCUs. Through the first three years, the program awarded scholarship funds to 31 students – future changemakers who demonstrated how they will uplift communities and challenge the norm to transform the world.

Funding has allowed recipients to experience college more fully including volunteering in the community and planning for future careers. Past winners advise new applicants to be authentic in the submission and let their passion shine for transforming the world.

"We are inspired by trailblazing students who embody the Sour Patch Kids brand's loveably mischievous spirit to spark dialogue, challenge perceptions and create a meaningful difference on their way to making history," said Jenna Carls, senior brand manager, candy, Mondelēz International. "The Mischief for Change scholarship program is one we are especially proud of because it supports students pursuing higher education, while also playing a role in allowing students to be inspiring leaders."

HBCUs play an unmatched role in elevating Black students. The Sour Patch Kids brand's partnership with TMCF helps connect HBCU students with financial support, which can be transformative for families and communities.

"We are excited to continue the partnership with the Sour Patch Kids brand for the 2024-2025 academic school year and are encouraged by their continued commitment to our students," said TMCF CEO & President Dr. Harry Williams. "Together we are providing access to opportunities and pathways to economic mobility for HBCU students. The 2024 Sour Patch Kids Mischief for Change scholarship will provide our students, not only with financial support to advance their career aspirations but also open doors to higher heights professionally through educational excellence."

To qualify, applicants must:

be enrolled full-time as an undergraduate freshman, sophomore, junior or senior at a TMCF member-school during the 2024-2025 academic school year.

have a current cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

have the 2024-2025 FAFSA on file at your selected university/college by the time of selection.

be able to demonstrate a financial need.

be a U.S. Citizen or legal permanent resident with a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551.

The Mischief for Change application deadline is May 17, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST. More information about the scholarship can be found at https://www.snackworks.com/SPK-mischief-for-change/ or follow the brand's Facebook and Instagram channels at @SourPatchKids.

