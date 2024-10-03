Belwood Investments Successfully Acquires Iconic Malibu Home Once Owned by Kanye West for $21 Million

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belwood Investments, a pioneer in fractional luxury real estate investments, has successfully acquired the Malibu property located at 2484 Malibu Rd, formerly owned by music mogul Kanye West. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the firm, known for transforming luxury real estate opportunities into accessible investments for everyday individuals.

Bo Belmont, CEO of Belwood Investments 24844 Malibu Rd before restoration

Originally purchased by West for $57 million in 2021, the property gained notoriety when he embarked on an ambitious renovation project that saw extensive alterations, including the removal of flooring, electrical systems, and appliances. Despite West's initial vision, the home remained unfinished and was listed for sale in January 2024 for $53 million. After a price reduction to $39 million in April, Belwood's CEO Bo Belmont recognized an opportunity and made an initial offer of $20 million. Following brief negotiations, the final sale price was agreed upon at $21 million, with escrow closing on September 26, 2024.

Belwood Investments plans to restore the property to its original design as envisioned by renowned architect Tadao Ando. To ensure a successful transformation, the firm will enlist the expertise of Marmol Radziner, the original architectural firm contracted to develop the project for previous owner Richard Sachs. This partnership highlights Belwood's commitment to quality and authenticity in high-end real estate restoration.

"Acquiring this iconic property is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional investment opportunities," said Bo Belmont. "Our goal is to restore this home to its full potential while making luxury real estate accessible to a broader audience. We believe that investing in real estate should be exciting, and we're looking forward to sharing this journey with our investors."

Belwood Investments sets itself apart in the real estate market by offering everyday individuals the chance to acquire fractional ownership in premium properties via a user-friendly mobile app. Opportunities start as low as $1,000, and each ownership share is backed by a Deed of Trust, ensuring that participants' contributions are directly connected to the property. With a solid history of delivering significant returns, the company has earned a reputation as a leader in fractional real estate ownership.

Since its establishment in 2018, Belwood has rapidly evolved from its humble beginnings in Folsom, CA. Two years ago, the company opened an office in Huntington Beach, CA, and has recently relocated to a larger office in Newport Beach to facilitate further expansion. This strategic move positions Belwood to continue exploring new real estate investments while enhancing the offerings available to its investors.

"We're excited to announce that we have some fun updates coming to our app, which will not only introduce new investment opportunities but also provide features that make real estate investing more engaging and immersive," added Belmont. "Belwood's B52 Model takes away the headaches and stress typically associated with traditional fix-and-flip methods, allowing our investors to enjoy the returns without the hassle."

Belwood Investments is committed to expanding its portfolio of premium properties, continuously seeking out exceptional opportunities that offer significant investment potential. With a focus on quality, community, and innovation, Belwood aims to redefine how everyday individuals can participate in the luxury real estate market.

