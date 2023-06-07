beMarketing Becomes Official WP Engine Agency Partner

New Certification Brings Additional Benefits to the Agency and Their Clients

TROOPER, Pa., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- beMarketing is proud to announce their official certification as a WordPress Engine Agency Partner. As the #1 WordPress hosting platform, this certification enables the full-service marketing firm based in the suburbs of Philadelphia the ability to secure priority support, education, and networking opportunities with experts in the space which will lend to better quality website support for businesses who have partnered with beMarketing for their website expertise.

Known for building quality websites for more than a decade, the team at beMarketing is thrilled to have this partnership certification and is proud to be the only local agency with the prestigious credentials. All of the work that goes into website builds, hosting, and maintenance will benefit from this partnership.

"It has been a goal of ours to gain this certification as a WordPress Engine Agency Partner so that we can continue to grow our capabilities as web developers and further support our client's website needs," said President and Owner of beMarketing Brandon Rost. "This partnership will certainly enable us to push the boundaries of our work and elevate our offerings."

As part of this heightened status with WP Engine, beMarketing now has access to priority technical support for their servers, as well as priority customer service. The Web Development Team is also now equipped with the added benefit of direct access to the partner portal for expanded resources.

To learn more about how beMarketing can support your business, contact us here.

About beMarketing

Since 2010, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. For more information, visit https://bemarketing.com/.

SOURCE beMarketing