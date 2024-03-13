Ben & Jerry's Implores Fans to Beat Goal of 1 Million Scoops During Free Cone Day on April 16

The global annual appreciation to fans returns this spring with lofty goal

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 16, Ben & Jerry's is throwing its annual Free Cone Day celebration, and while any day free ice cream is involved is a win, the Ben & Jerry's team behind the annual fan appreciation event, now well past its 40th year, are inviting fans to help make this year's Free Cone Day the biggest and best yet with 1 million scoops served.

Last year, Free Cone Day made its highly anticipated return after a four-year pause, and dedicated Ben & Jerry's fans showed the Vermont-based ice cream maker just how happy they were that the giveaway tradition was back.

"It was nothing short of amazing to see our fans back in our shops in their full Free Cone Day glory," said Dave Stever, Ben & Jerry's CEO, who dished out ice cream at the Scoop Shops in Vermont. "We gave out over 970,000 scoops across the globe, but we know together with our fans we can break 1 million scoops." Stever added, "We're asking our fans to really bring it this year: invite their friends, family, neighbors, and help us beat our goal of 1 million scoops on Free Cone Day 2024."

The beloved tradition began in 1979 as cofounders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield survived their first winter – as a tiny, independent, two-person ice cream business – in the frozen tundra of Vermont. National Weather Service records dubbed it "the brutal winter of 1978-1979" as the average temperature reached a record low of 14.1°F (-10°C) and the winter season snowfall set a record of 52.9 inches (134 centimeters).

Today's traditions are no different than the first Free Cone Day in 1979 as it has always been a way to give back to the community and thank fans for their support. The only difference is that the once single "mom & pop" shop is now one of the largest, most successful ice cream businesses in the U.S., as well as in 35 other countries around the globe.

Fans can stop by their local shop for a go-to favorite or ask about new flavors like brand-new Scoop Shop exclusive Mango flavor, made of mango ice cream swirled with sweet cream ice cream , or recently debuted Non-Dairy Strawberry Cheezecake. New additions Impretzively Fudged and PB S'more make great options for the sweet and salty lovers. Can't decide? Flavors may vary based on location but fans are welcome to try any and all available flavors and are encouraged to get back in line as many times as they'd like. Experienced fans understand it's easiest to jump back in the queue on Free Cone Day with a scoop already in hand.

To find the nearest participating Scoop Shop, visit https://www.benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day.

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $5.1 MM in 2023 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

