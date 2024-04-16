TODAY IS FREE CONE DAY AT BEN & JERRY'S!

Ben & Jerry's Flavor Gurus have been hard at work to serve up your next favorite scoop. This year, the company added a bunch of new, delicious flavors for ice cream aficionados to try. Curious about Non-Dairy options? Give the company's new, creamy oat base formula a whirl – now in classics like Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and also recently debuted Non-Dairy Strawberry Cheezecake (the graham cracker swirl is *chef's kiss*).

Maybe you're looking for a sweet and salty moment – Ben & Jerry's' new Impretzively Fudged flavor is perfect to satisfy snacky cravings. And, peanut butter fans rejoice – the new PB S'more flavor is guaranteed to hit the spot.

Or perhaps you're on the hunt for something refreshing to ring in spring – hello, warm weather is back! Try the brand-new Scoop Shop exclusive flavor, Mango, which is a fresh take on a smooth, nostalgic treat, with swirling mango ice cream and sweet cream ice cream. It's happiness in a cone. Longtime fans know that indulgent flavors are the ice cream maker's jam, but this simple combo was too good to pass up!

If you don't know the story behind Free Cone Day, here are the footnotes – 1979, first Vermont winter, fledgling ice cream shop, a Ben and a Jerry. The company's cofounders knew it wasn't possible without the fans, so Free Cone Day was born as an annual day of gratitude – and 45 years later, Ben & Jerry's is still going strong, serving up chunky, funky flavors all across the U.S. and 35 countries globally.

To find your nearest participating Scoop Shop, visit https://www.benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day. To learn more about Ben & Jerry's history, flavors, mission or values, go to https://www.benjerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $5.1 MM in 2023 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

