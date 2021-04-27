Ben & Jerry's Omits the Oven with TOTALLY UNBAKED

"It's a very simple but indulgent flavor," said flavor creator and Flavor Guru, Natalia Butler. The mother of Totally Unbaked is currently tasting for two as she is eight months pregnant. "There's no shame in confessing that, on many occasions, I have cured my craving for chocolate by simply eating the brownie batter swirl in this flavor," Butler admitted. "Those rich cocoa-infused swirls of brownie batter taste exactly like what you'd lick out of a brownie batter bowl."

Ben & Jerry's Limited Batch flavors change every 4 - 6 months, allowing the ice cream maker to offer seasonal and rotational offerings throughout the year, like Key Lime Pie or Pumpkin Cheesecake, a perennial fan favorite in the fall.

Totally Unbaked is appearing on shelves now across the US and will be available into summer - so if cookie dough and brownie batter goodness sounds like your jam, don't wait. When it's gone, it's gone. Totally Unbaked is available at retailers nationwide for $4.99-5.49. It's Totally understandable if you want to lick the pint lid when you're finished.

When asked if Butler ever licked the brownie batter bowl as a kid, she replied, "Yeah, and I still do. I actually make a double batch now for extra brownie batter, just to get my fix."

Learn more at benjerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben & Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation granted $3.4MM in 2020 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country. The Foundation's philanthropy is guided by Ben & Jerry's employees who serve on committees that review applications.

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's