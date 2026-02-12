Ben Brookman promoted to Vice President of Real Estate and Airport Affairs for Alaska Airlines

With 17 years in the airline industry, Brookman will lead Alaska's global real estate strategy, and investments across all airports.

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Brookman has been promoted to Vice President of Real Estate and Airport Affairs at Alaska Airlines. The growing real estate portfolio is another step in Alaska's strategic vision to connect guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance.

Brookman will lead the team responsible for Alaska's strategy for airport access, infrastructure and corporate real estate, in support of long-term network growth for both the Alaska and Hawaiian brands, and ensuring safe, reliable and efficient operations.

Ben Brookman promoted to Vice President of Real Estate and Airport Affairs at Alaska Airlines (PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

In addition to new international destinations, Alaska is investing more than $3 billion in hub airports to create a world-class guest experience at every step of the journey. As Alaska and Hawaiian move forward as one team with two beloved brands, the network now spans more than 140 destinations, including 29 international markets throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific, as well as Europe starting in spring.

Brookman reports to Shane Jones, senior vice president of fleet, revenue products and real estate, who leads an increasingly complex and strategically important portfolio on the commercial team.

"This is a transformational moment for our airline as we add new international destinations to our route map that our guests want and elevate the experience at every step of their journey," Jones said. "Ben's deep aviation background and extensive negotiations and infrastructure experience make him the ideal leader for our real estate team as we expand into our global network."

Growing our global team

Brookman has served as Managing Director of Airport Affairs since November 2021. In this role he has led the team responsible for Alaska's airport planning efforts, including master planning and contract negotiations across the airline's global network. In that time, he played a key role in developing Alaska's long-term airport infrastructure strategy, the integration of Alaska & Hawaiian's airport locations, and coordinating airport development efforts, lease negotiations, and operating agreements.

Brookman's previous Alaska experience includes serving as Director of Network and Capacity Planning, helping grow Alaska's hometown Seattle hub and developing its Portland and San Diego networks. Prior to returning to Alaska in 2021, he served in Commercial and Real Estate roles at Sun Country Airlines, US Airways, and Amazon Air.

Connecting our guests to the world

With flights now available for booking at alaskaair.com, guests can purchase Alaska-operated flights to five intercontinental destinations in Europe and Asia from our expanding global gateway in Seattle:

Rome, Italy: Daily, summer seasonal flights beginning April 28, 2026

Daily, summer seasonal flights beginning April 28, 2026 London Heathrow, United Kingdom: Daily, year-round flights beginning May 21, 2026

Daily, year-round flights beginning May 21, 2026 Reykjavik, Iceland: Daily, summer seasonal flights beginning May 28, 2026

Daily, summer seasonal flights beginning May 28, 2026 Tokyo Narita, Japan: Daily, year-round flights that are now flying

Daily, year-round flights that are now flying Seoul Incheon, South Korea: 5x weekly, year-round flights that are now flying.

From Honolulu, we continue to serve Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific under the Hawaiian Airlines brand and are investing in a full interior modernization of our A330 widebody airplanes to match the exceptional service our teams deliver onboard.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines