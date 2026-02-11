Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines introduce spring menus featuring regional favorites and chef-led dining

Designed for the season, Alaska Airlines new spring menu celebrates Pacific Northwest partnerships with comforting favorites like Beecher's Mac & Cheese, balanced by fresh, seasonal and plant-forward offerings

Hawaiian Airlines is refreshing its domestic First Class dining with new menus by Chef Robynne Maii and Chef Wade Ueoka bringing thoughtfully crafted, island-inspired comfort on flights between Hawai'i and the U.S. Continent

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are welcoming spring with the launch of new seasonal menus, bringing fresh flavors, thoughtful sourcing and chef-inspired dishes to guests.

Alaska Airlines introduces iconic Pacific Northwest favorites and fresh, globally inspired dishes

Alaska’s culinary team spent nearly two years perfecting the onboard version of Beecher’s beloved Mac & Cheese, which was previously named as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things.

Guests flying on Alaska Airlines within North America and Hawai'i can enjoy the new onboard menu now available for pre-order across all cabins, featuring comforting favorites and fresh spring options.

The First Class menu refresh includes seasonal selections designed to bring bright flavor to the skies. New offerings include Banana Crêpes, Lemon Pesto Spaghetti with Grilled Chicken, and a Lemongrass Pork Sandwich — each highlighting fresh ingredients and the season's vibrant palate. Staying onboard by popular demand is the breakfast Parmesan Eggs & Bacon and Tillamook Cheeseburger, both longtime guest favorites.

Headlining Alaska's new Main Cabin offerings on medium- to long-haul flights within North America is Beecher's Mac & Cheese, from the iconic Seattle cheesemaker in Pike Place Market. Alaska's culinary team spent nearly two years perfecting the onboard version of Beecher's beloved dish, which was previously named as one of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Featuring Beecher's signature, award-winning Flagship cheese, penne pasta and a crisp breadcrumb topping, this dish delivers the same crave-worthy flavor passengers know and love, reimagined for flight.

"As Seattle's hometown airline, Alaska is proud to partner with regional favorites that reflect where we come from and what our guests love; Beecher's Mac & Cheese is a natural fit for our menu: iconic, high-quality and unmistakably local," said Todd Traynor-Corey, vice president of guest experience and products.

As the first U.S. domestic carrier to launch a comprehensive domestic food pre-order program, Alaska offers more fresh food choices on domestic routes than any other U.S. airline, delivering a premium dining experience for guests in every cabin. Experience our industry-leading pre-order program by downloading the Alaska Airlines app today. Pre-orders are available up to 14 days in advance and until roughly 20 hours before takeoff, including at least one hot meal option on flights over 1,100* miles, and feature favorites like the Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter.

In addition to the Beecher's debut, Alaska's popular Evergreens menu expands this season with the new Med In The Clouds, a Mediterranean‑inspired, plant‑forward option. Following the strong guest response to a recent vegan and gluten‑free bowl, we're continuing that trend with this fresh, flavorful addition. Packed with bold flavors and wholesome ingredients — including a quinoa and lettuce base, fresh vegetables, olives, and a lemon‑tahini dressing — it's perfect for guests seeking a lighter, satisfying meal. Meeting the diverse dietary needs of guests remains a top priority.

Guests seated in Main Cabin will also enjoy a new Antipasto Platter — a thoughtfully curated assortment of premium ingredients, including cured meats, candied walnuts and marinated mozzarella balls — perfect for elevated snacking or light dining.

This spring menu cycle is now available for pre-order and will debut onboard on Feb. 25.

Hawaiian Airlines Elevates Inflight Dining with Chef Robynne Maii and Chef Wade Ueoka's New Menu

Hawaiian Airlines is proud to introduce its refreshed domestic First Class menu crafted by acclaimed Honolulu‑born chef Robynne Maii, whose thoughtful, locally rooted culinary style has shaped kitchens from O'ahu to New York City. Chef Maii, a long-time partner of Hawaiian, brings a refined yet comforting approach to inflight dining.

First Class guests from Hawai'i to the U.S. Continent can enjoy island‑inspired dishes now available onboard, including a smoked mozzarella frittata with Portuguese sausage served with fresh fruit, a basil Caesar salad paired with roasted chicken and ginger scallion fried rice, a beef & kimchi hand pie, ratatouille parmesan baked ziti and Lasagna alla Norma.

Building on her successful partnership with Hawaiian Airlines and continuing as one of the airline's Featured Chefs, Chef Maii's new menu brings the flavors of home to the skies from the moment guests step onboard.

Inbound First Class meals to Hawai'i will continue to be created by Chef Wade Ueoka of Honolulu's MW restaurant with new options including braised miso beef, grilled kalbi with kimchi fried rice, mushroom risotto cakes, pasta in a white wine cream sauce and vegetable cobb salad.

"This spring, we're excited to share our chef-inspired menu, crafted with the freshest local ingredients; thank you to our talented chef partners for bringing the spirit of aloha to guests this season," said Traynor-Corey. "At Alaska and Hawaiian, we're redefining inflight dining with a culinary experience that excites our guests and elevates the journey before they even touch down."

*Certain meal options may not be available on some flights, including redeye flights or where catering is not available

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve new destinations in Europe beginning in spring 2026: Rome, London and Reykjavik, Iceland. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines