BEN E. KEITH COMPANY ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

News provided by

Ben E. Keith Company

02 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

James Hallam Appointed Chief External Affairs Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Company announced senior leadership changes that will help the company strategically address regulatory matters affecting business operations. Former Vice President of Marketing and Legislative Affairs James Hallam will be stepping into the newly created role of Chief External Affairs Officer.

Continue Reading
James Hallam, CEAO Ben E. Keith Company
James Hallam, CEAO Ben E. Keith Company

In this position, he will provide strategic advice, counsel, and direction to the corporate executive team. He will foster external relationships with key constituents, representing the Company's business interests, reputation, and image before regulators, legislators, and elected officials of federal, state, and local governments. He will serve as a spokesperson for Ben E. Keith Company and play a pivotal role in policy development as the food and beverage business continues to evolve. James said, "Working in a business and political environment that is constantly changing, it is imperative that we have a proactive, focused, and strategic approach managing regulatory compliance."

James has worked for the Company for over 33 years, holding various positions in both the Beverage and Food Divisions, ranging from delivery, sales, and operations to General Manager of Branch Operations. He is responsible for creating the Ben E. Keith State and Federal PAC and sits on numerous boards, including Ben E. Keith Company, Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas, Center for Alcohol Policy, and Operation Rock the Troops.

"Throughout his tenure at Ben E. Keith, James has consistently infused the organization with energy, tenacity, and a relentless determination for success. Respected and liked by his peers and associates, I look forward to the positive influence he will bring to the business in his new role," expressed Chief Executive Officer John Hallam.

James earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Edward's University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University. He shares his life with wife Kristin, and children, Georgia, Hite, Hale, Christian, and Jackson.

ABOUT BEN E. KEITH BEVERAGES:
Ben E. Keith Company, established in 1906, began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1928. Today, Ben E. Keith Company's Beverage division is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country. With fourteen Sales & Distribution Centers the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes import beers, craft beers, seltzers, spirits, wine products, and nonalcoholic beverages. For more information, please visit www.benekeith.com.

SOURCE Ben E. Keith Company

Also from this source

Ben E. Keith Company Awards Hormel Supplier of the Year

Ben E. Keith Company Awards Hormel Supplier of the Year

Hormel was named Ben E. Keith Foods' 2023 Supplier of the Year. The 40th Annual Supplier Appreciation Day, was held October 2 at Ridglea Country Club ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.