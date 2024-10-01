Ben E. Keith Company Awards General Mills Supplier of the Year

Oct 01, 2024, 08:00 ET
FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills was named Ben E. Keith Foods' 2024 Supplier of the Year. The 41st Annual Supplier Appreciation Day, was held September 30 at Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
"We are proud of the relationship between General Mills and Ben E. Keith Foods," said Mike Sweet, president of Ben E. Keith Foods. "General Mills being named Supplier of the Year underscores not only the long-tenured partnership but also the service, commitment, and focus General Mills has on our business and customers."
General Mills has been a trusted supplier for Ben E. Keith Foods for over four decades, consistently delivering high-quality products and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers across the company's 20-state footprint. Known for its dedication to service and industry expertise, General Mills has become an integral partner in supporting Ben E. Keith Foods' mission to deliver excellence in foodservice distribution.
In addition to recognizing General Mills, Ben E. Keith Foods also presented awards in various categories, celebrating the achievements of the following partners:
Other category winners included:
- Produce: Lipman Family Farms
- Dairy: Schreiber
- Frozen Foods: General Mills
- Center-of-the-Plate Poultry/Seafood: Wayne-Sanderson Farms
- Center-of-the-Plate Beef/Pork: Hormel
- Grocery: Ventura Foods
- Non-Foods: Inteplast
- Equipment and Supply Category: Libbey
- Educator of the Year: Ventura Foods
- Ellington Award of Excellence: Paul VanCampenhout with Georgia Pacific
About Ben E. Keith Foods:
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Ben E. Keith Foods is a leading broadline food distributor, serving customers across 20 states through its 10 divisions. With over 118 years in the foodservice distribution industry, Ben E. Keith Foods is recognized for its commitment to quality, service, and innovation.
SOURCE Ben E. Keith Company
