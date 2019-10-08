Ben E. Keith Company Awards Handgards, Inc., Supplier of the Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Handgards, Inc., was named Ben E. Keith Foods 2019 Supplier of the Year at the 36th Annual Supplier Appreciation Dinner held at the Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. Maurice Malone, Executive Vice President, National Sales, accepted the award from Ben E. Keith Foods President Mike Sweet. Handgards was founded 60 years ago in El Paso, Texas and is a leading manufacturer of foodservice plastic disposables.

"Handgards has been a long standing and valued business partner of Ben E. Keith Foods, and their strategic approach to our business, as well as their commitment to quality and food safety, have proven to be the foundation of a true partnership that has made a positive impact on our customers, and the foodservice industry," said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods.

Other category winners included : Produce: Lipman Family Farms. Dairy: Dean Foods. Frozen Foods: Rotella's Italian Bakery. Center-of-the-Plate: Swaggerty's Sausage Company. Grocery: Ventura Foods. Non-Foods: Handgards. Equipment and Supply Category: Carlisle.

About Ben E. Keith Foods:

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation's eighth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with eight divisions shipping to seventeen states throughout the country.

