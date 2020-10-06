Ben E. Keith Company Awards Schreiber Foods Supplier of the Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schreiber Foods was named Ben E. Keith Foods' 2020 Supplier of the Year. The 38th Annual Supplier Appreciation Day, originally scheduled to be held in-person in Fort Worth on October 5, was announced via video conference and presented to the Schreiber team.

"Schreiber Foods continues to be a long standing and valued business partner of Ben E. Keith Foods," said Mike Sweet, President of Ben E. Keith Foods. "It's resiliency and commitment to our customers and our industry, even throughout the course of the pandemic, is unmatched and inspiring. We are excited to continue our partnership into the future."

Schreiber provides dairy products around the globe specializing in yogurt, natural cheese, processed cheese and cream cheese.

Other category winners included :

Produce: Lipman Family Farms

Dairy: Schreiber Foods

Frozen Foods: Rotella's Italian Bakery

Center-of-the-Plate: JBS

Grocery: Ventura Foods

Non-Foods: Handgards

Equipment and Supply Category: Sterno

About Ben E. Keith Foods:

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with eight divisions shipping to seventeen states throughout the country.

